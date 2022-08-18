Brakes could be put on speedsters in towns across New Zealand

Oxford residents have been lobbying for a reduced speed limit on Oxford’s Main St.

A little known rule change could pave the way for speed limit changes in towns across New Zealand.

The Waimakariri District Council will decide at its September meeting whether to ask Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency to reduce the speed limit on Oxford’s Main St, between Burnett St and Bay Rd, from 50kph to 40kph.

This was made possible by a new Land Transport Rule signed off by Transport Minister Michael Wood in April.

The Oxford-Ohoka Community Board gave its support to the proposal earlier this month.

“We have looked at it fairly seriously for the last five years,” board chairperson Doug Nicholl said.

“There’s a lot of older people in Oxford who won’t cross the street because the traffic is too fast.”

He said it showed the power of local representation, as Oxford residents had been asking for the speed limit to be changed for several years.

The council had previously rejected a proposal to reduce the speed limit to 40kph as recently as December last year.

This decision followed a period of consultation with the community.

Ministry of Transport The Government is working on a road safety strategy to drive substantial improvements in road safety in New Zealand. (Video first published in December 2019)

At the time, council staff cited the cost of about $450,000 to make the necessary infrastructure and traffic-calming changes.

Oxford’s Main St is on State Highway 72, the Inland Scenic Route, making it a busy road for trucks and traffic passing through.

Waimakariri mayor Dan Gordon said the new Land Transport Rule meant those infrastructure changes were no longer required before changing the speed limit.

The Land Transport Rule for the Setting of Speed Limits states under clause 2.6 that councils could seek the approval of the Waka Kotahi director to set a speed limit, provided it has consulted with the community.

Signage, road marking and upgrades to the pedestrian crossings will still be required to support a 40kph speed limit, at an estimated cost of $58,000.

“We now have the ability to make that decision and we’ve had an indication that Waka Kotahi will look favourably on the speed limit change” Gordon said.