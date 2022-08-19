Major rainfall events causing headaches for rural residents in North Canterbury

Major rainfall events are causing some headaches for residents of Browns and North Eyre roads in Swannanoa, near Rangiora.

Neighbours in a part of rural North Canterbury have been “fighting with the council” for several years over flooding, which one resident believes is due to an “illegal diversion of a natural watercourse”.

Swannanoa resident Mark Beckett said his neighbours in Browns Rd wanted action to resolve ongoing flooding issues.

“This diversion is resulting in water flowing down North Eyre Rd and is affecting residents at 611 and 621 North Eyre Rd,” he said.

“Unfortunately there has been little or no maintenance of the flow paths and there seems to be no design code for entranceways that cross natural water flow paths, which is adding to or in some cases causing these issues.

Rivers bursting their banks, flash floods and more intense cyclones – how climate change is making floods more extreme.

“It's not fair to the affected property owners.”

Waimakariri District Council utilities and roading manager Gerard Cleary said the area in question experienced flooding issues during large rainfall events.

“The waterways through the Browns Rd and North Eyre Rd area are naturally occurring undercurrent channels that can flow for extended periods of time following large rainfall events.

“There have been flooding issues reported in these areas in the past as a result of large rainfall events, including the 2008 and 2014 events.”

Mark Beckett July was a particularly wet month in Canterbury.

Beckett had lodged a service request and council staff would be following up, Cleary said.

The council had been aware of a waterway running through 843 North Eyre Rd, which had been diverted in the past.

He planned to follow up with Environment Canterbury to check if the work required consent.

As this area was outside a drainage rating area, the landowner would be liable for any costs to maintain the diverted channel.

Mark Beckett Climate change will have an increasing impact on weather, Waimakariri District Council utilities and roading manager Gerard Cleary says.

Cleary said while there had been major rain events in the past, climate change was having an impact.

“We have experienced extremely high rainfall over the past year, particularly during the month of July.

“Rainfall records do show significant periods of high rainfall have become regular during the past 10 years compared to the preceding decade.

“It is anticipated that climate change will have an increasing impact in the future.’’