An ‘extremely challenging’ time in store for West Coast council

A rush of late nominations for the Buller ward of the West Coast Regional Council saw 10 candidates – nine of them men – put their hand up at the 11th hour.

Only a few days before the deadline there were no nominations for the ward.

Whoever wins the two seats will face an “extremely challenging” three years, say councillors Laura Coll McLaughlin and John Hill, both of whom are stepping down after one term.

Coll McLaughlin, the council’s youngest member, cited the high workload and prior commitments, but said she would consider it again in the future.

Hill also cited the extreme time commitment and the need for younger people to stand.

Internal ructions, changes of chief executives and staff have featured in the current triennium.

At the same time the council workload has grown exponentially, including being ordered in 2019 to formulate a new combined district plan for Westland, Grey and Buller districts.

A raft of national policy and law change that will radically change traditional land use on the West Coast has also been added to the workload.

Hill said the next three years posed significant challenges including further local government reform.

“This term will be the last term of local government as we know it,” he said.

Supplied Westport-based West Coast Regional Council representative John Hill.

Aside from that, the new council would have to shepherd the Westport flood protection scheme, realise the other big regional protection projects and finish the Te Tai o Poutini Plan (TTPP).

“To me the big challenge for the new council is hopefully to accept the Government funding and to administer that properly, efficiently and quickly.”

He expected to see a new model of local government imposed along “similar lines to the DHBs” with a centralised structure before the 2023 general election.

“It’s a diminishment of democracy, that’s the way I see it.”

While it might be sold as a “reduction in costs” it was hard to see.

“The TTPP, by its definition should have been a money saving exercise – but it’s not, it’s costing a fortune,” Hill said.

Coll McLaughlin, also a member of the TTPP, said the next term would be challenging but also bring opportunity.

That opportunity would be for the council to more directly engage with West Coast residents to comply with new national policy directions as well as implementing the TTPP.

Supplied Westport-based West Coast Regional Council representative Laura Coll-McLaughlin.

She said there was now a “mature understanding” within the council of natural hazards and how to approach them.

Positively, the Government was indicating it was prepared to support the region in that work, “which we clearly can’t afford to do on our own”.

Implementing the draft TTPP would be a big job, including the cost implications for residents.

“Negotiating the next stage of the district plan process will be hard... The regional council will need to be really good with communication with the community: what its duties are and taking the community with us.

“It’s not so much that we haven’t done it well, it’s that we’re entering a period where business as usual won’t cut it any more.”

The Westland ward of the regional council has five candidates for two seats, and Grey has four candidates for three seats.