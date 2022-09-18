Support for Māori wards stronger in provinces than cities - survey

Giving Māori a place at the table of local government decision makers has taken another step, but debate over Māori wards is still fierce. (First published March 9, 2021)

You've seen their faces smiling at you from billboards and may even recognise them from a previous incarnation as the local MP.

But where do those wanting to lead the country's 67 councils actually stand on some of the most pressing challenges facing local government right now?

The 2022 Local Democracy Reporting mayoral candidate survey is here to help.

In a first of its kind, LDR's 14 journalists, spread around the motu, have canvassed all 292 mayoral candidates on four key questions: rates rises amidst a cost of living crisis, Māori wards, Three Waters and climate change.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff In May, the Manawatū District Council overturned its previous decision and voted for Māori wards.

The results are now in and in the first of a three-part investigation, we look at Māori wards.

Just over half of councils (34) are including them as an option in October, many for the first time.

And what our mayoral candidates had to say about them may just surprise you.

Despite the outcry Māori wards have generated from those who label them a threat to democracy, a large majority of those surveyed believe they are a good idea.

When asked if they were an effective way to increase Māori participation, both as candidates and voters, nearly half (48.5%) said they were.

A quarter (26.2%) weren't sure and just 25.2% rejected the proposition outright.

Supplied Are MÄori wards an effective way to increase MÄori participation, both as candidates and as voters

Honouring Te Tiriti and the promise of partnership or pātuitanga was one of the main reasons for supporting them.

“The previous system marginalised Māori advocacy and visibility creating low trust for voters. This critical mass makes for more comfort of Māori councillors at the table improving access and equity,” said Rhonda Tibble, who is standing for the Gisborne mayoralty and one of the five Māori wards on offer these elections.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, support for the wards was much more muted in the South Island with its much smaller Māori population.

Here only a third (36.2%) backed them, with nearly as many (32.7%) opposed or not sure, compared to the North Island where just over half (53.5%) gave them the thumbs up and less than a quarter (22.2%) said no.

Supplied South Island candidates on MÄori wards.

Supplied North Island candidates on MÄori wards.

“We must ensure diverse views are heard but people should be treated equally regardless of their ethnicity,” said former National MP and Nelson mayoral hopeful Nick Smith who noted the city was accommodating a Māori ward despite 80% voting against one when a referendum was held on the issue.

However, any thought there might be greater support for Māori wards amongst candidates standing in traditionally more liberal urban centres is completely confounded by the survey's findings.

Across Auckland, Hamilton, Porirua, Upper Hutt, Hutt City, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin, those for and against the wards are evenly split, a third in favour (36.5%) and just over a third (39%) against.

This compares to the generally more conservative provinces, where surprisingly half of candidates (51.6%) believe they will lead to an increase in the number of Māori candidates and voters, and less than a quarter (21.7%) reject the idea.

Supplied Candidates in main centres on MÄori wards.

Supplied Just over half of New Zealand's councils (34) are including Maori wards as an option in October, many for the first time.

Many candidates correctly point out that it will take time before we see any evidence the wards are helping to lift the number of Māori choosing to vote.

But one thing is for sure – the number of Māori standing this year is already up thanks to the introduction of the wards, with 140 vying for 60 positions on councils around the country.

“In the past, many Māori have felt like local government isn’t a place for them because they couldn’t see themselves represented around the council tables,” said Bonita Bigham, chairperson of LGNZ’s national collective of Māori elected or appointed to local government.

“It’s abundantly clear that the introduction of Māori wards has empowered more Māori to stand.”

The survey was sent out to all 291 mayoral candidates and garnered 202 responses, representing a 69% response rate.