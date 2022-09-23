North Canterbury voters engage in local elections

RNZ’s podcast The Detail: Local body boredom - why every council election is a fizzer. (First published August 2018)

The fear of electing the “wrong candidates” seems to have got voters more engaged in this year’s local government elections.

As voting papers begin to slowly trickle in, voters are picking up the phone to ask candidates what they stand for.

“I’ve had several people ringing me and asking if we know what their affiliations are, which I take as code for ‘do they belong to fringe parties?’,” Hurunui District Council deputy electoral officer Naomi Woodham said.

“Even sitting councillors are saying they are getting far more phone calls than previous elections and they are being asked all sorts of questions, like ‘what’s your stance on this issue?’.

“The candidates are saying it’s making them think, which has got to be a good thing.”

But Woodham said some people had expressed they might not vote because they were “afraid of voting for the wrong candidates”.

As of Thursday, September 22, the voter turnout in the Hurunui district was just 5.29%, which was well down on previous elections.

Woodham said it could be because people were taking more time to consider their votes.

But it could also be the lack of a mayoral campaign, with mayor Marie Black re-elected unopposed.

In the west ward there was only the Environment Canterbury (ECan) election, with no elections required for either council or the Hanmer Springs Community Board.

There seemed to be a bit more interest in the east ward, with council and Cheviot Licensing Trust elections, as well as ECan.

The south ward campaign was now down to eight candidates, with two candidates now asking people not to vote for them.

Whatever people’s concerns, Woodham said there were plenty of good candidates to choose from.

“It’s up the public to get those great candidates elected and ... do your homework.”

Voting papers were also trickling in for Kaikoura (5.56%) and Waimakariri (6.33%).

Waimakariri District Council deputy electoral officer Sarah Nichols said she expected returns to pick up after the long weekend.

“Everybody should have received their voting papers by now and the long weekend will give people a chance to have a look at the candidates.

“It’s really hard to tell how it will go, you can’t really compare it to last time because there was a mayoral contest with nine candidates.”

But she said there was certainly some interest, given the high number of candidates across the three wards.

With fewer New Zealand Post boxes around, orange ballot boxes have been placed at several locations in the community.

Waimakariri District Council staff were also attending the Ohoka Farmers’ Market on Friday mornings with an orange ballot box.