Kaikōura gets new roadmap to revitalise tourism sector

Residents of Kaikōura will be hoping for an influx of tourists as it heads into summer.

Kaikōura has a new plan to revitalise its tourism sector.

It provides a roadmap for the future of the district’s visitor industry.

The Kaikōura District Council signed off a new destination management plan, prepared by Destination Kaikōura manager and councillor Lisa Bond, at its meeting on Wednesday.

Chief executive Will Doughty said the plan follows several years of disruption caused by the earthquakes and Covid-19.

‘‘It’s a fantastic document and Lisa has done an incredible job, She’s managed to pull together the work we did after the quake and in response to Covid and put it into shape.

‘‘It’s a really good roadmap for the next stage, and hopefully we will start to see tourism come back this summer.’’

Bond said the plan was the result of 10 months work and extensive stakeholder engagement.

“I believe we are the only RTO (regional tourism operator) which has written this ourselves, so it’s from the heart.’’

David Hill/LDR Kaikōura District Council chief executive Will Doughty.

She said the real work would begin once the plan had been signed off by the Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment.

The new plan had a focus on ‘‘regenerative tourism’’ which provided an opportunity for visitors ‘‘to leave the place and community better than it was before’’, the plan says.

Councillors also approved a ‘‘heads of agreement’’ to advance the Wakatu Quay development and adopted a natural hazards plan change.

Doughty said approving the heads of agreement document between the council and proposed developer Cooper Developments Ltd was a ‘‘signal of intent’’ from councillors to continue negotiations.

He said it allowed the Kaikōura Marine Development Programme to press ahead with its negotiations with Cooper Developments Ltd towards a developer agreement and a lease.

The final documents would come back to the new council to sign off.

‘‘It’s important it’s not rushed and the new council has an opportunity to sign it off and approve it when it’s ready.’’

The Kaikōura District Plan now has a new natural hazards chapter, with Plan Change 3 coming into effect - except for one rule, which was the subject of a last minute appeal.

Doughty said the adoption of Plan Change 3 was the culmination of four years work and would be operative from October 14, aside from Rule 8.5.5.

‘‘It’s a pretty incredible outcome to get it 99.95% operative.’’

He said council staff would make contact with the submitter appealing Rule 8.5.5 to seek a resolution.