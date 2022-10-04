Mayor wants flood fears addressed to avoid creating a 'litigator's paradise'

A view up the Hokitika River on the northern bank, with the State Highway 6 Hokitika bridge and the Westland Milk Products plant in the background.

Weak points in the Hokitika River bank just upstream of the Westland Dairy factory should be urgently addressed to avoid “litigation flying”, retiring Westland mayor Bruce Smith warns.

West Coast Regional Council chairperson Allan Birchfield agrees emergency work is needed to prevent the river from flooding the town.

On Friday, Smith signalled the legal risk for both councils if the river broke through a “weak” point in the existing stopbank just above the Westland Milk Products dairy factory.

He raised the flooding concern during a discussion about the proposed town seawall extension, at the Hokitika Joint Seawall Committee meeting on Friday afternoon.

Although the committee does not have a mandate for the riverbank protection project, that proposal almost dominated the discussion between the two councils.

Smith said the risk of the river breaking out had to be urgently addressed, warning that both councils would want to avoid being sued, as happened after the Waiho (Waiau) River overtopped the stopbank at Franz Josef in 2016.

Scenic Circle sued both councils after floodwaters flowed through the former THC Franz Josef Hotel, which was then being used as staff accommodation.

“I can see litigation flying,” the mayor warned.

Hokitika was as vulnerable to the river breaking out as it was to coastal incursion. The threat had been exacerbated by the build up of gravel in the riverbed, Smith said.

Brendon McMahon/LDR/Stuff West Coast Regional Council infrastructure projects leader Scott Hoare, right, speaks with West Coast Regional Council chairman Allan Birchfield, middle, and seawall committee member Paul Davidson about a weak point on the northern bank of the Hokitika River along Gibson Quay.

“If there is any negligence involved, as far as our council is involved, we wouldn't want to be involved in any claim. It will be like a litigator's paradise.”

West Coast Regional Council infrastructure projects leader Scott Hoare noted big challenges with the Hokitika River protection project.

The council was “robustly checking” the detailed design work for the project against the Government funding it was allocated in 2019, “to ensure we can build what we said we would build”.

After the meeting, Smith said the Hokitika River threat should have been addressed long ago. It was risking the town's biggest economic contributor, Westland Milk.

The stopbank above the factory was “low and threatened”.

“I would have been up there a year ago ... the risk is too great,” he said.

The regional council was granted money for a scheme in April 2019 without any real progress.

SUPPLIED Westland mayor Bruce Smith describes the weather situation in Hokitika, where a partially submerged campervan can be seen in the flooded Hokitika River. (First published November 2018)

While it was not the district council's responsibility to assess the risk, a flood would see both councils liable, Smith said.

“If [the river] comes through and the councils lose it, we're only insured for a certain amount of money.

“Litigation is a fact of life these days – if it goes wrong ... there will be some blood on the carpet.”

Birchfield said he had looked at the dairy factory risk point and agreed it was “a bit of a weak spot”.

The river was currently in two channels but the main channel had swung towards the Hokitika side and was beginning to hit the bank just above the dairy factory.

“The river is starting to come in there too much. It's also a risk to the dairy factory ... something needs to be done,” he said.

Birchfield understood the regional council's Camelback quarry at Kowhitirangi had about 20,000 tonnes of suitable rock that could immediately be used.

He said both the river and sea protection projects should be done “immediately” under emergency provisions.

An event from both sides affecting substantial property investment in the area posed too great a risk and the regional council had an obligation.

“There's been a lot of money spent [on property] in Hokitika. Those people don't want to move. They've asked us to protect them ... if they want to pay for staying there, we should be doing it.”