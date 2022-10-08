Three new mayors for Wairarapa, preliminary results show

It’s all change in the mayoral races in Wairarapa.

Three new mayors have taken the helm at Wairarapa councils, preliminary results show.

In Carterton, former mayor and Defence Minister Ron Mark has reclaimed the title from incumbent Greg Lang.

Mark secured the win with 2137 votes, compared with Lang who received 1714 votes.

Joining Mark on the council are newcomers Steve Laurence, Steve, Gallon, Lou Newman, and Grace Ayling.

They will join current councillors Dale Williams, Steve Cretney, Brian Deller, and Robyn Cherry-Campbell.

Long-serving councillor Jill Greathead was not re-elected.

In Masterton, Gary Caffell won the mayoralty by a landslide with 4590 votes.

Runner-up Craig Bowyer received 1101 votes.

Joining Caffell on the new Masterton District Council are newcomers Stella Lennox, Tom Hullena, Craig Bowyer, and Marama Tuutaw on the Māori ward.

Former councillor Brent Goodwin has also been elected, and current councillors David Holmes, Bex Johnson, and Tim Nelson are re-elected.

Councillors Tina Nixon, Brent Gare, Sandy Ryan, and Chris Peterson were not re-elected.

In South Wairarapa, newcomer Martin Connelly has secured the most votes and takes the mayoralty from incumbent Alex Beijen.

Joining Connelly on the new South Wairarapa District Council are other newcomers Martin Bosley, Aaron Woodcock, Melissa Sadler-Futter, Rebecca Gray, and Kaye McAulay.

Martinborough Community Board chair Aidan Ellims has secured a spot on council for the Martinborough ward, and he joins current councillors Pip Maynard, Colin Olds, and Alistair Plimmer.

Councillor Garrick Emms was not re-elected.

