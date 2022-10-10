New West Coast Regional councillors will ‘make things happen’

Allan Birchfield has been reelected to the West Coast Regional Council.

Four new councillors will sit at the West Coast Regional Council table alongside the three existing Grey councillors after a decisive vote for change in Westland and Buller.

Peter Ewen, Allan Birchfield and Brett Cummings got a solid tick to return for the Grey constituency.

Westport accountant and former long-serving Development West Coast chairman Frank Dooley, together with transport firm owner Mark McIntyre topped the poll in a busy field of 11 for the two Buller seats.

In Westland, Andy Campbell and Peter Haddock trumped the incumbents by a significant margin.

The chairperson of the regional council is decided by councillors, not the electorate, and Birchfield said he would put his name forward for another three years in the role, noting his seventh term in local government was, “definitely my last”.

He said the all-male, older line up was reflective of community concern about the council responding appropriately and with experience to their needs.

The newly elected councillors were used to “making things happen”.

“If you look at us, we're all people that do stuff – miners, contractors, people that actually run businesses and make things happen.”

Birchfield said the councillors’ role being governance only was “debatable” and it was a matter of interpretation about how the council could order its priorities.

“Elected members can influence the direction of the council.”

Google Maps The West Coast Regional Council headquarters at Paroa, Greymouth.

The main task for the next three years was to progress the Waiho, Hokitika and Westport flood protection schemes – along with a strengthened scheme on the Wanganui River, at Harihari.

“I see that as our core business, protecting people's lives and property. All these projects need to be fixed, as soon as we can.”

Birchfield said his opposition to the combined district plan process, the Te Tai o Poutini Plan, would continue.

“I've made my position quite clear, it needs to go and be re-written.”

Dooley, who led the polls in Buller, said he was surprised and pleased with the result after presenting “a comprehensive platform” to work with on behalf of Buller ratepayers.

From a Buller perspective, the priorities were a flood protection scheme for Westport and to reorganise the Civil Defence capability, which the regional council oversees.

Joanne Carroll/Stuff The West Coast Regional Council is trying to reduce the flood risk of the Waiho River which threatens the Franz Josef township. (First published March 2016)

Dooley said the TTPP was also a big issue that had to be acknowledged as affecting every West Coast landowner.

“It has to work. At this point it doesn't. There has to be massive amendments.”

He said the council's role in regional transport also needed to be strengthened, and the Government's intention to reorganise local government needed to be called out.

“As a regional council we have to take a leadership role and make sure we maintain our right to self-govern on the West Coast.”

McIntyre said winning came as an utter surprise.

As an early nominee, and with a flood of nominations “at the 11th hour”, he did not see himself at the council table, he said.

“I proactively didn't do any campaigning, given more qualified candidates,” said Mr McIntyre, who owns Johnson Brothers Transport.

Supplied The West Coast Regional Council oversees a huge region stretching 650km (see geographic comparison).

However, he now looked forward to bringing his prior governance experience to the table, exercising “appropriate protocols and boundaries”.

“There will be a lot to learn.”

A key Buller concern for him was flood protection and supporting infrastructure.

Haddock, who retired from the Grey District Council to stand for the regional council, said his decision to stand in Westland instead of Grey reflected his deep concern about the regional council's direction – particularly the loss of institutional knowledge through staff changes, the trend to use consultants and “reinventing the wheel”.

“Obviously there was a split in the council and I hope all the council can work together.”

The other new councillor for Westland, Andy Campbell, could not be reached before publication.

Incumbents rolled – result reflects ‘Trumpism’

The Westland members for the West Coast Regional Council have been rolled in the preliminary election results, and one of the losers says it reflects a move towards a type of “Trumpism”.

However, Birchfield said the people had spoken and “they got rid of the greenies”.

One-term councillor Debra Magner and Stuart Challenger, who had been seeking a fourth term, were both soundly beaten with 1216, and 1285 votes respectively.

Magner said she was disappointed as she feared significant work by the council “to modernise” its approach could go backwards.

Supplied Debra Magner has likened the direction of the West Coast Regional Council reflected in Saturday's election result to "Trumpism".

This included steps to bolster financial reporting and internal accountability.

“I would assume that Allan is going to get the chair as the two that got the Westland seats were supported by him,” Magner said.

She was surprised “that the Coast supports that type of politics” and characterised it as “Trumpism”.

“That's effectively what people are supporting. I don't know if they know that. I think it's a return to the past.

“There's an anti-Government feeling and that's come out. People are worried about all the environmental legislation – that plus misinformation about Stuart and I being left-leaning or even green. It is misinformation.”

Challenger was philosophical about his loss, noting it would free him up considerably in his professional capacity as an environmental engineer.

“It is what it is. It'll be interesting what happens now that Allan has a majority – he'll be able to run things the way he wants to. He will be doing what he believes is best. The unfortunate thing is what he believes and what I believe is not the same.”

Supplied Stuart Challenger challenged the West Coast Regional Council chairperson for his job last term.

Divergent philosophies over governance and management at the council table saw Challenger attempt to roll Birchfield from the chairperson role last term. He believed that had culminated in a campaign against him.

“I felt we did make some progress – I'm hoping that progress doesn't go backwards.”

That included climate change being accounted for at the council.

“Allan having his majority, he could change things. I suspect there will be nowhere near as much given to climate change any more – it's a short term view.”

Birchfield said talk of “Trumpism” was “sour grapes”.

The way the losing candidates had previously voted for things that mattered to the region had not been lost on the voters, he said.

“[Challenger] voted against the flood protection for Hokitika and the seawall, plus the Franz Josef scheme.”