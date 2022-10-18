‘Crazy’ wait times continue at Middlemore ED despite damning report

The emergency department at Middlemore Hospital was slammed as unsafe for patients and staff in a damning new report.

Patients at Middlemore Hospital ED were still complaining of ‘crazy’ wait times on Tuesday - just days after the release of a damning report that branded it overcrowded and unsafe.

Noreen Toala was waiting outside the emergency department at 1.15pm. She had gone to the hospital complaining of stomach pains.

“I’ve been waiting here since 9.30am this morning to see a doctor,” Toala said. “It’s crazy.”

She said she understood there was a 10-hour wait time to be seen.

Toala said the lack of staff was obvious to anyone visiting the emergency department and that was driving the ongoing delays in people being seen.

Nikita Hohepa said her 1-year-old son had just been discharged from Middlemore Hospital’s ED on Tuesday afternoon.

“We got here at 11.30pm last night. But we had to wait until 5.30am to be seen.”

She said the findings of the independent inquiry didn’t come as a shock.

“We’ve always had these problems at Middlemore Hospital.”

STUFF Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall says the death of a pregnant woman and her unborn child after a delay for hospital treatment was a "tragic scenario".

In a scathing, five-page report, Middlemore Hospital’s ED has been described as dysfunctional, overcrowded and unsafe.

The report was part of an independent inquiry into the death of a woman at the hospital in June, who died after leaving the emergency department because of the long wait times.

Parliament held an urgent debate on Tuesday in response to the release of the findings.

Written by a fellow from the Australasian College for Emergency Medicine, the report’s author expressed “serious concerns” about the degree of overcrowding in the ED. The author said it indicated significant systemic failures.

"The evidence provided to me strongly reflects an overcrowded ED, a hospital well over acceptable capacity and subsequent system dysfunction.”

Stephen Forbes/Stuff According to Counties Manukau Health Middlemore Hospital has the busiest emergency department (ED) in the Southern Hemisphere.

Te Whatu Ora - Health NZ chief executive Margie Apa said Middlemore Hospital, along with other busy EDs, was constantly working on system processes, communications and expectations for patient care.

"Any lessons or improvements identified at Middlemore will be shared by the wider system, and the Te Whatu Ora executive leadership team also has a body of work underway to consider ED capacity and pressure points nationally.

“We recognise that the experience of patients in emergency departments at times of high demand is challenging for both patients and staff – Middlemore is one of many emergency departments which have raised concerns about the impact of constrained resources at peak times."

In a statement, Health Minister Andrew Little said he expected Te Whatu Ora to take heed of all lessons that could be taken from the inquiry on Middlemore Hospital’s emergency department.

He said he also expected it to carry out a national review of the way the 2022 winter flu season was handled.

But National Party health spokesman Dr Shane Reti said the report was a damning indictment and showed Little had failed to address health workforce shortages.

“Short staffed doctors and nurses are doing their best while the Health Minister denies there is even a crisis and refuses to help by insisting Cabinet put nurses on the fast track straight to residency pathway,” he said.

“The Health Minister was warned by the health sector a year ago that there was going to be a health workforce crisis and ballooning emergency department wait times – yet he did nothing.”