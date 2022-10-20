Kaikōura Youth Council seeks new recruits

Young people in Kaikōura aged from 11 to 24-years are encouraged to get involved in their community.

‘‘We are looking for a fresh intake now so we can have them up and running for the New Year,’’ says Sarah Beardmore, one of the co-ordinators of Te Hā o Mātauranga, which looks after the youth council.

‘‘We had a slow start this year with Covid, so hopefully we can get stuck in next year.’’

Fellow co-ordinator Vicki Gulleford says they do things a little differently in Kaikōura.

While other youth councils interview new recruits, Kaikōura youth are encouraged to come along to a meeting and decide if it is something they can become involved in.

Meetings are held on Tuesdays after school, during term time, at Te Hā o Mātauranga in Ludstone Rd, with food provided.

“We get orders. When it is really cold, we get texts asking if we can get hot chips and when it is hot we get orders for ice blocks and ice creams.’’

Kaikōura also starts them younger, Gulleford says.

‘‘The high school is from year 7 and we often find the 11-year-olds are starry eyed and keen, and by the time they get to year 13 they are pretty slick.’’

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff The youth council organises a number of events in the community throughout the year.

Beardmore says there are eight youth councillors, but she prefers to have 12.

‘‘It just gives us enough bodies to share jobs around.

‘‘They all work part-time, so it means we can get four or five along to community events. Of course, they all come to the big events.’’

The youth council recently organised a community ball and runs several other events in the community throughout the year.

Youth councillors also make submissions on local and national issues, including recycling, street lighting and the Link Pathway.

Gulleford says they are considering making quarterly reports to Kaikōura District Council meetings next year.

Beardmore says youth council chairperson Maia Kahu has been teaching her colleagues to do a pepeha (introduction in Te Reo Maori) at meetings.

‘‘They are the next generation that is going to make the difference and understand partnership better.’’

The youth council will hold its annual meeting on Tuesday, November 1, after school.