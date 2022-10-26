Marina masterplan applauded for its 'ambitious' vision

Nigel Skeggs said the masterplan is a "positive thing" for the city which will modernise the marina.

Community stakeholders are excited about Nelson City Council’s marina masterplan as they look forward to the marina’s transformation.

Marina manager Nigel Skeggs believes the masterplan will provide a much-needed modernisation for the seaside hub. “It’s something that could have been done a long time ago,” he said.

“I grew up here and the marina hasn’t changed since I was a kid.”

The plan includes several projects to be completed over the next 10-15 years, including a waterfront promenade, a pocket park, premises for a café, a potential site for a new sea sports facility, a dedicated fuel pier, as well as a reconfiguration – and planned future extension – of the marina and long-term plans for a dry stack facility.

“I think it’s a really really positive thing for Nelson,” Skeggs said. “From the cultural aspect, the economic aspect, and the social side.”

The community appears to match Skeggs’ enthusiasm for the masterplan.

“It’s very ambitious,” said Steve Thomas, the chair of the Nelson Marina Berth Holders Association. “Which is what we wanted.”

The main challenge facing berth holders in the marina currently was a lack of space for additional and bigger boats, he said, and so he was pleased to see a reconfiguration of the existing berths to make more space.

“We’ve got quite a big waiting list, congestion is quite a concern.”

Supplied An artist rendering of part of the marina redevelopment featuring a marine service centre and a café (bottom left).

Thomas is also looking forward to the new dedicated fuel pier which will make it easier to refuel boats as the existing station has a few shortcomings.

“It’s not very accessible,” he said. “It’s a wharf, so it’s tidal. It’s very difficult to climb up the rickety old ladder to get to the actual fuelling set-up.”

The plan for the new pier will be a floating pontoon with a ramp, which will also offer petrol rather than just diesel as is currently supplied.

Jo and Greg McCrostie, who run the Ruby’s Espresso coffee cart set-up on the marina’s Akersten St, are also excited by the plan, specifically by the provision for a café building.

The pair have registered their interest with the council to enter the planned waterside facility to take their operation forward.

With a proper building, their business could offer a larger menu selection and potentially acquire a liquor license, serving beer and wine in the evening, which would extend their business' hours and appeal.

They would also be able to shelter from the weather on a wet day.

“We could expand what we’re doing and really create something unique for Nelson,” Jo McCrostie said. “We’ve got such a beautiful water vista here in Nelson, but we just don’t use it.”

She adds that Ruby’s Espresso and the marina have massive untapped potential which the master plan could unlock.

“We’ve already become a destination… Imagine what we could do in a proper, well-developed space.” Her husband Greg agrees.

“We’ve been all around the world, we’ve seen marinas everywhere and this is probably one of the most beautiful spots, but the most underdeveloped and underutilised marina anywhere that we’ve seen,” he said.

“It’s a win-win for everyone.”