From sports fields to council chambers, Campbell Rollo ready to represent

Campbell Rollo will be sworn in as a Nelson City councillor later this month, but who have voters elected?

Campbell Rollo was elected to Nelson City Council with 1856 votes to represent the Stoke-Tāhunanui Ward and so will help govern the city over the next three years, but who is he?

His favourite colour is orange, replacing his old preference of lime green, and his favourite meal is “definitely” chicken pie.

Rollo had a couple of goldfish growing up though he doesn’t have any pets at the moment despite being “a big dog fan.”

He said he’s often found drinking coffee in Nelson’s many cafés, his go-to drink being a mochaccino, but if he’s got a long day ahead he gets a flat white instead.

“Coffee’s very much the fuel of my life.”

Rollo enjoys football and hockey and currently plays in the community as part of the Tāhunanui Football Club and the Stoke Hockey Club.

“I wouldn’t say I’m good, I’m there for the social aspect,” he said. “I think my days of sports are well past me now.”

Rollo played on both the cricket and hockey first XI teams while he studied at Garin College.

A lover of the outdoors, Rollo envisioned himself entering the adventure tourism sector after finishing high school in 2015 but eventually decided to have a gap year instead, though he never returned to studying.

“I decided I just wanted to chill out from a whole lot of study,” he said, though with his recent election, he acknowledged that would soon change.

Instead, Rollo spent a couple of years working in retail at his family’s businesses, first Rollo’s Outdoor Centre and then Rollo’s Locksmith. In the years since, the outdoor centre closed and the locksmith is no longer owned by the family.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Rollo said his interest in local government was born from his engagement in community organisations.

The 2022 election was Rollo’s second stint at local politics, first trying to get elected in 2019.

He said his interest in local government was born from his engagement in community organisations.

Rollo is a board member of Big Brothers Big Sisters Nelson-Tasman, Nelson Hockey, the Tāhunanui Community Hub, an active member in the Rotary Club, and was a member of the Nelson Youth Council from 2016-2018.

His engagement in community groups began while he was at college, joining the board of Nelson Hockey after playing in the under-15 and under-18 recreation teams.

“I had a real passion for community,” he said. “My whole belief was when I had done my thing on the field, I wanted a way of giving back.”

Recovery from the August weather event is Rollo's top priority after being briefed on the $40-$60 million cost in damages, but mentioned his passion for improving accessibility around Nelson for the disabled.

“If I can be a voice to make Nelson a more accessible place, I’d be thrilled to be that voice.”