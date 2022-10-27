Kaikōura trap library to help pest control

It’s hoped that with the help of the community, pests like rats and other predators will soon become a thing of the past.

Kaikōura has a new resource to help the district become predator free.

The Kaikōura Zone Committee has backed a Department of Conservation (DOC) initiative to establish a local trap library.

The library hires out pest traps for free, to help the community contribute to the national Predator Free 2050 goal.

Pest management is essential to help prevent the spread and impact of pest animals in our region, said DOC community ranger Jemima Rodden.

The zone committee made a $10,000 grant towards the cost of purchasing traps.

The library aims to help protect native wildlife through community backyard trapping. It allows community members to try a range of traps to see which works best for them.

Rodden said there had been delays in getting the initiative under way.

‘‘Covid-19 shipping disruptions meant we have been waiting on traps for the library for a while, so it is awesome to have everything all ready to go now,’’ she said.

Supplied The Kaikōura Zone Committee has supported the establishment of a local trap library.

A number of community workshops will be held to help people learn how to use the traps, with the first workshop planned next month.

Zone committee member Gina Solomon said the committee was pleased to support the initiative.

‘‘We are looking forward to seeing the positive impact it has within the community,’’ she said.

She said community members will be able to ask any questions they have about trapping and traps directly to the experts in the field at the workshops.

‘‘It’s especially awesome because the project also supports our action plan goals of identifying and advocating for priority areas to improve environmental outcomes as well as promoting kaitiakitanga as a responsibility for all.’’