National calls on WorkSafe to investigate Middlemore Hospital’s troubled ED

National Party health spokesperson Shane Reti says workforce shortages in emergency departments like Middlemore’s, are resulting in untenable workloads for staff, leading to increased burnout and resignations of doctors and nurses.

National Party health spokesperson Shane Reti says WorkSafe should investigate Middlemore Hospital’s emergency department after serious concerns were raised about staff safety in a scathing report released last week.

Reti said these are all health and safety issues that Te Whatu Ora and WorkSafe need to address.

“I think WorkSafe should be investigating Middlemore and the health workforce shortages in the health system, fullstop,” he said.

“It has the ability to intervene in cases where there are safety concerns about staff welfare and I believe it can carry out an investigation on that basis.”

But Reti said he wondered if WorkSafe had chosen to ignore the workplace health and safety issues in the country’s emergency departments for far too long.

He said the independent inquiry into Middlemore’s emergency department released last week highlighted the fact it was unsafe for staff and patients.

The report was produced after the death of a patient at the hospital in June - after they left Middlemore's emergency department (ED) due to the long wait times.

It was written by Dr André Cromhout, an emergency physician from Te Whatu Ora (Capital, Coast & Hutt Valley), who said the Middlemore ED was overcrowded and operating “well over acceptable capacity”.

“This is an unsafe environment for both patients and staff and is not sustainable,” he said.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Association of Salaried Medical Specialists (ASMS) executive director Sarah Dalton says many of the country’s hospitals aren’t safe for staff due to increased workloads and the violence doctors and nurses face in the course of their daily work.

Association of Salaried Medical Specialists (ASMS) executive director Sarah Dalton agreed with Reti and said WorkSafe needs to look at workplace health and safety in the country’s emergency departments.

“A lot of our hospitals aren’t safe for staff in terms of their workloads, hours of work and the violence they face in the course of their daily work,” she said. “So there should be an external review looking at staff safety in our hospitals."

She said traditionally when hospitals have looked at such issues it has been purely from a patient’s perspective.

“But currently there’s no lens looking at whether employers in the health system are providing a safe work environment. This has been a gap for a number of years and could provide an opportunity for WorkSafe to work with Te Whatu Ora.”

A WorkSafe spokesperson said it isn’t currently investigating Middlemore Hospital’s ED.

“However, we are aware that the health system is facing a number of challenges that can impact health and safety,” the spokesperson said.

“We are working closely with Te Whatu Ora and health care unions to understand these challenges at a system level, but this does not involve any action in relation to specific events or locations.”

The spokesperson said WorkSafe doesn’t investigate all cases of workplace harm that it is aware of, but may choose to intervene in other ways such as through “engagement and education”.

Te Whatu Ora was approached for comment and a spokesperson said it would co-operate fully with WorkSafe, if required.