Westport flood scheme decision near, while Granity-Hector also identified as critical

Twelve regions have 44 vulnerable communities, with no means to shore up flood protection.

A decision from the Government on a $56 million proposal to address the Westport flood risk is expected by the end of the month, Buller Mayor Jamie Cleine says.

However, a Department of Internal Affairs report released on Wednesday identifies coastal Granity and Hector, 30km north of Westport, as two other West Coast settlements most at risk from flood hazards.

Cleine said the report seemed to have been generated after officials started looking into the Westport business case and realised it was a much bigger national issue.

The West Coast Regional Council and Buller District Council were invited in February to submit a range of options to the minister of local government to address community resilience to flooding, largely in response to the July 2021 flood that poured through residential Westport.

The business case included new stopbanks, future climate adaptation measures and retreat options.

It was submitted at the end of June with a decision initially expected by early September.

Cleine said he believed a decision was now close at hand, based on "bits and pieces" of information from officials.

“They're indicating the end of the month; it's taken longer then everyone hoped.”

The Internal Affairs report outlines critical matters needing to be addressed to deal with the scale of the flood hazard problem for coastal river mouth towns such as Westport.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff The small township of Granity, north of Westport, is at risk of flooding and erosion.

The report identifies 44 towns or settlements that have a high level of “socio-economic vulnerability” and are exposed to flood hazard.

As well as identifying regions with clusters of vulnerable communities, the report names seven territorial authorities that may have a large part of the population potentially exposed to flood hazard.

Buller is the sole South Island district identified. The others are South Waikato, Waitomo, Gisborne, Opotiki, Rotorua and the Far North.

Hokitika, Greymouth, Punakaiki and Franz Josef Glacier are not included as they either have existing flood protection or new Government-funded projects are under way.

Peter Meecham/Stuff The Snodgrass Rd area in Westport is surrounded by water during a severe weather event in February 2021.

Cleine said the new report was relatively brief and held no surprises, but it reflected due diligence by the Government for the Westport case.

“They've thought how big is this problem, New Zealand-wide?... It's quite a big deal.”

A variety of data from official agencies including Niwa helped identify the 44 most at-risk communities.

“Westport ticks all of those boxes, as does Hector and Granity.”

Cleine said the Westport scheme was the priority at the moment as the “test case”.

Granity and Hector had been dealing with the effects of big storm events for the past few years and it had to be addressed, he said.