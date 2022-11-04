PSA union: Tasman council undermining collective bargaining

The PSA union picketed Tasman District Council on Thursday, accusing the council of undermining collective bargaining negotiations.

The Public Service Association union has accused Tasman District Council of undermining collective bargaining efforts and breaching good faith as the two parties near the end of negotiations.

The PSA has been involved in collective bargaining with three councils – Tasman District, Nelson City, and Marlborough District – in the hopes of negotiating a multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) for its members across the top of the south.

However, PSA organiser Ian Hoffmann said that council staff have received an email saying council is rolling out pay increases negotiated by the PSA to all council staff, regardless of union membership.

“We believe it’s a breach of good faith.”

He said the announcement was an attempt to force their hand in accepting the offer on the table.

“It is undermining the process, especially because we’re so close [to an agreement],” he said.

A PSA union member and council worker who asked to remain anonymous agreed.

“It’s just really disappointing that the council is using these tactics,” she said.

Hoffmann added that even non-members were “speaking up and saying 'this isn’t right'.”

The union conducted a lunchtime picket in front of the council building on Thursday to show support for members employed by the TDC.

In addition to TDC staff, the picket was attended by PSA members in other sectors, such as Allied Health workers, and members from other unions.

“We felt we needed to take action,” Hoffmann said.

“Council’s approach is outdated and has no place in a modern workplace.”

“It was encouraging to see members turnout for our demonstration,” the union member added. “Even better was seeing all the support we have from the community.”

Employment New Zealand says employers “must not pass on to employees not covered by a collective agreement, a term or condition agreed to in that agreement, where this is done with the intention of undermining the agreement and which has that effect”.

A spokesperson for TDC confirmed “a market adjustment is being processed” for non-union staff but couldn’t say if the pay increase was in-line with what had been proposed to the PSA due to ongoing bargaining negotiations.

“We have been, and will continue to be committed to the process,” the spokesperson said.

“However, the good faith obligation to our people is not limited to the legislative requirements of union-based agreements.”

They added that council signalled to the union on October 10 that the timeframe, which was controlled by the PSA, was placing “an increasing strain” on the council’s good faith relationship with council’s remaining 70% on non-union staff.

But Hoffmann said the council advised them on October 10 that they were considering rolling out the pay increase to all staff.“So, we were especially shocked that Tasman went ahead and made this move, as we were so close to [bringing the proposal] to members.”

The council spokesperson was “confident about a positive outcome” with the PSA occurring shortly.