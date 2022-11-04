Kiwi diabetics competing with US consumers using vital drugs for weight loss

Thousands of people with diabetes could be affected by a shortage of the GLP-1 agonist diabetes drug Trulicity. (File photo)

Diabetes Foundation Aotearoa says diabetics in New Zealand are now effectively competing with people in Australia and the United States who are willing to pay top dollar for the same drugs over the counter for weight-loss.

Chairman Dr John Baker says the global shortage of drugs used to treat type 2 diabetes is being made worse by Pharmac’s reliance on a single pharmaceutical company for its supply.

Last month it was revealed that thousands of people with diabetes could be affected by a shortage of the GLP-1 agonist diabetes drug Trulicity (dulaglutide).

Pharmac says a massive surge in demand for GLP-1 agonist drugs for weight loss in the US and Australia is driving the shortage.

The interest in "off-label" use of diabetes drugs is being fed by people taking to TikTok to speculate on whether the Kardashians are taking them. Meanwhile Elon Musk confirmed on Twitter that Wegovy was behind his new "fit, ripped and healthy" look.

The drugs go under a variety of brand names, from Trulicity (dulaglutide) and Ozempic (semaglutide) to Wegovy (semaglutide).

But Baker said while he wasn’t disputing that global demand was driving the shortages, Pharmac’s supplier model was also contributing to the problem.

“To have protection against this type of risk we need to have more than one supplier,” he said.

The south Auckland-based specialist said diabetics in New Zealand are now effectively competing with people in countries including Australia and the United States who are paying top dollar for the drugs over the counter for weight loss.

Ministry of Health figures show in 2020 there were 277,803 people with diabetes in Aotearoa, with 47,988 in Counties Manukau alone.

Pharmac’s director of operations Lisa Williams said it is aware of the global demand for GLP-1 drugs for weight loss and the impact it was having on the supply of Trulicity (dulaglutide) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Stephen Forbes/Stuff A global surge in demand for the use of GLP-1 agonist drugs for weight loss has seen many users taking to social media platforms like TikTok to promote them.

Williams said restrictions on access to such drugs in New Zealand prevents it being sold over the counter for off-label use.

“In New Zealand, dulaglutide is only approved by Medsafe for use in treating diabetes and it is only funded by Pharmac for people with diabetes,” she said.

Williams said sole supply agreements are used for the supply of medicines by a number of countries and are often the only option when dealing with patented drugs.

“Pharmac makes careful decisions about whether contracting with a single supplier is appropriate, and we get clinical advice and consult on these decisions before we go ahead,” she said.

But Williams said having contracts with multiple manufacturers isn’t fail-safe.

RNZ A professor in Human Nutrition and Medicine says the latest nationwide snapshot of diabetes has left him dumbstruck.

“Having more than one contracted supplier doesn’t stop stock issues from happening or mean it’s easier to fix issues if they occur,” Williams said. “And having multiple suppliers would be unlikely to insulate NewZealand from international stock shortages.”

She said Pharmac is still working with the manufacturer of Trulicity (dulaglutide), Eli Lilly, to find an alternative medicine to help treat type 2 diabetics during the global shortage of GLP-1 drugs.

“We have published information about alternative diabetes treatments that are funded and currently available on our website, and we are working with suppliers on options to secure other [currently unfunded] treatments.”

Williams said Pharmac hopes to have an update on the issue in the next few weeks.