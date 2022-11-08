Māori focus wins Taranaki three urban design gongs

Ruakere Hond (foreground) and Will Edwards take part in wÄnanga on Parihaka's Te Mahere Aranga Tuatoru.

The nation’s landscape architects say Māori views on urban design have been pivotal in two excellence awards and a special recognition for Taranaki projects.

The NZ Institute of Landscape Architects excellence awards are for two 30-year plans which couldn’t be more different in size: Parihaka’s community plan and New Plymouth’s strategy for the city centre.

Both were awarded in the category of Master Planning and Urban Design Strategy.

The Parihaka plan also won special recognition in one of the three supreme award categories – Te Karanga o te Tui for outstanding use of Te Aranga principles.

Te Aranga principles give the industry practical guidance to work with mana whenua on urban design, using values of rangatiratanga, kaitiakitanga, manaakitanga, wairuatanga, kotahitanga, whanaungatanga and mātauranga.

The award judges said Te Mahere Aranga Tuatoru, the Parihaka community’s 30-year redevelopment plan, had at its core “a co-developed engagement process.”

Beca’s principal landscape architect Craig Pocock has been working with the Parihaka Papakāinga Trust since 2019.

“There is a strong feeling of the project landscape architect’s commitment to place, to becoming immersed within the Parihaka community and to becoming a trusted advisor,” said the judges.

supplied Te Mahere Aranga Tuatoru saw the Parihaka community work out a 30-year plan together with Beca landscape architects.

Te Mahere Aranga Tuatoru aims to see the Papakāinga become self-sufficient with improved standards of living.

The first step is a visitor centre to improve understanding of the legacy of Te Whiti and Tohu, and principles of peace, autonomy, self-sufficiency, sustainability and unity.

The Government has already given $14 million from the Provincial Growth Fund, saying the visitor centre with supporting infrastructure would boost the local economy and provide jobs.

The NZLIA judges said the Ngāmotu New Plymouth City Centre Strategy, approved by district councillors last year, offered a clear vision of the inner city in 2050.

supplied The papakÄinga redevelopment includes a spatial plan.

The strategy includes opening pedestrian corridors to the coast and up to 4000 more people living downtown and nearby.

Buildings would be removed to uncover Huatoki Stream, and Port Taranaki traffic moved away from the coastal route to the one-way system.

The judges said better landscape design “will reframe the city centre, revitalising the Huatoki as its well-loved walkway has done for the coast.”

NPDC City Centre Strategy project manager Gaye Batty said the award recognised the strength of the plan “to adapt and meet the challenges of changes to living, working and traveling in the city centre through to 2050.”

supplied Judges praised the partnership of NPDC and Ngāti te Whiti on the Ngāmotu New Plymouth City Centre Strategy.

Ngāti Te Whiti holds mana whenua in the central city and the judges said the partnership between the hapū and New Plymouth District Council was vital to the plan’s success.

“Key to the strategy’s creation were the inputs from Linda McCulloch (Ngāti te Whiti delegate) and Sarah Mako (Te Kotahitanga o Te Atiawa pou taiao policy advisor).”

“There is a clear vision for what is to be achieved by 2050 which includes the opportunity for Ngāti te Whiti to assert mana and recognise the mauri of this place.”

Ngāti te Whiti chairperson Julie Healey said the strategy was crucial “in restoring the Ngāti te Whiti voice to the development of Ngāmotu and bringing the mana of our cultural heritage back to our historic whenua.”

When the plan was unveiled last year, McCulloch said it would give the hapū a presence that had been missing for years.

“We can tell our cultural narrative of our relationship with the whenua and with our tipuna who lived here, and how our relationships have developed over time with new arrivals.”

McCulloch said Ngāti Te Whiti sites will be recognised including Pukeariki Pā, Waimanu Pā where Bunnings now stands, and other pā.

NPDC and Ngāti te Whiti are currently working on design principles and on a new tree plan to green Devon Street.

