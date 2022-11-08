Nelson mayor Nick Smith ‘disappointed’ with local government review

Nelson mayor Nick Smith said local government needed greater direction on its future from government.

Nelson mayor Nick Smith is “disappointed” with the recently released draft report on the future of local government, saying it doesn’t give councils a roadmap forward.

With central government embarking on a reform programme that includes Three Waters and the Resource Management Act, councils will see their responsibilities change extensively in the coming years, but Smith didn’t find the clarity he hoped for.

“I was looking for direction on the big picture,” he said. “I can see some parts of the reform programme that I’m quite supportive of, but the sector needs to know the broad direction.”

The report highlights five key focuses: strengthening local democracy, enabling authentic relationships with Māori and iwi, prioritising community wellbeing, building genuine partnership between central and local government, and establishing more equitable funding.

On funding, the draft report recognises that local councils are under significant financial pressure and are in need of new funding mechanisms.

However, Smith said that alternative income streams should be “thought through carefully”.

“While rates have their problems, the risk of using a central government income source is that local government will lose its practical independence.”

The report also discusses a mutual lack of trust between local and central government.

Smith, having been Minister for Local Government and now mayor of Nelson City, said the sectors need to rise above the “parochial” arguments that interfere in the relationship between the two levels of government.

“Central and local government both have their strengths and weaknesses, and we need to play to the strengths of both sectors.”

But going forward, Smith will be pushing for greater clarity on local government’s future.

“My input into the submission process will be trying to squeeze the Government to get a clearer sense of that direction,” he said. “Confusion will continue until there’s a clearer enunciation on what the future looks like.”

Supplied The draft report was “a good place to start”, said deputy mayor and returning councillor Rohan O’Neill-Stevens, right.

Deputy Mayor and returning councillor Rohan O’Neill-Stevens echoed a similar concern to Smith, but recognised the draft report was “a good place to start”.

“It covers some really key issues,” he said. “But I still think we need a bit more of a cohesive look at where we’re heading in the context of the major reforms in water and planning services.”

Some specific recommendations made by the draft report have already been enacted by Nelson City Council, such as introducing the single transferrable vote for local elections.

O’Neill-Stevens thought consistency between councils in many areas was important to avoid public confusion, but was encouraged to see that Nelson had pre-empted some recommendations.

“On some of the issues raised in this report, we are in quite a strong position.”

The review of the sector was commissioned by Minister for Local Government Nanaia Mahuta at the request of Local Government New Zealand and is being conducted by an independent panel.