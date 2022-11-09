Waimakariri’s water unchlorinated for now

Residents in Waimakariri’s main towns will have unchlorinated water for the time being. (File photo)

Waimakariri’s drinking water will remain unchlorinated – for now.

Water regulator Taumata Arowai has given the go ahead for the Waimakariri District Council to continue with unchlorinated urban water supplies while the council’s exemption application is assessed.

This decision means water supplies in Rangiora, Kaiapoi, Woodend, Pegasus, Oxford, Cust and Waikuku Beach will remain unchlorinated in-the-meantime.

Taumata Arowai took over responsibility for regulating drinking water from the Ministry of Health in November 2021, via the Water Services Act.

The Act required all registered water supplies to introduce a residual disinfectant, such as chlorine, from November 15, unless an exemption was granted.

Mayor Dan Gordon said Taumata Arowai had taken a “pragmatic approach” in its enforcement of mandatory chlorination while it assessed exemption applications.

Council staff were working with Taumata Arowai to agree to a timetable for the assessment over the coming weeks.

“The community have been clear about their preference for chlorine free water,” Gordon said.

“We’ve expressed this preference to the Government’s select committee, as part of the Water Services Act consultation period, and attended meetings with the Taumata Arowai chief executive to reinforce these community views.”

While the council will continue to operate with unchlorinated drinking water supplies, it will bring forward its planned introduction of ultra violet (UV) disinfection and put in place a rigorous testing regime.

The council has the ability to switch on chlorination at short notice if need be, as it did in Kaiapoi after the 2010 and 2011 earthquakes.

Over the last 20 years the council has invested more than $100 million in water infrastructure and has budgeted for future planned upgrades.

“Because of this water in Waimakariri is of a very high standard,” Gordon said.

“We have very high-quality water sources and systems that have not been required to be permanently chlorinated.

“This lack of chlorination is enjoyed and held to a high level of importance by much of the community.”