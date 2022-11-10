Canterbury’s Ngāi Tahu councillors 'here for all of us'

Environment Canterbury’s (ECan) two Ngāi Tahu councillors say they have a big responsibility to help to make mana whenua representation work.

Iaean Cranwell and Tutehounuku ‘Nuk’ Korako have been appointed to represent 10 Papatipu Rūnanga across the Waitaha Canterbury region.

The pair were appointed following the passing of the Canterbury Regional Council (Ngāi Tahu Representation) Bill in Parliament in August.

“We represent about 76,000 Ngāi Tahu from Clarence to Waitaki and from the mountains to the sea and we will canvas our constituents from top to bottom to get their views and then we have to make decisions,” Cranwell said.

“We are not here just for our constituents, we are here for Waitaha Canterbury. We are here for all of us. What is good for mana whenua is good for Waitaha.”

Cranwell said mana whenua representation was not new, as he was appointed in 2016 by the then National Government as an ECan Commissioner to represent Ngāi Tahu.

He was also appointed for the last council term as a Tumu Taiao Mana Whenua Expert, but without voting rights.

He said he was not concerned by suggestions the National Party would repeal the Canterbury Regional Council (Ngāi Tahu Representation) Act if it was elected next year.

“We are just worrying about working through to Christmas and starting work on the annual plan and the integrated plan and looking at how we manage our rivers.

David Hill/LDR The newly elected Environment Canterbury councillors, with Korako (third from left) and Cranwell (fourth from left), were sworn in on Thursday, October 27.

“We have already proved that it works otherwise we wouldn’t be here. The proof is the last council voted for the two mana whenua councillors – all 14 elected councillors, and we had support from the Mayoral Forum”

But Korako, a former National List MP, was more cautious and said he had a responsibility to help to make mana whenua representation work.

“We are going to work really hard to ensure we have a good management structure and to work in a true partnership with Māori and Tangata Tiriti (Pākehā).

“We are the Ngāi Tahu voice and there are two votes and we need to work closely with the other 14 councillors to get the solutions we need.”

Korako made his mark at the inaugural council meeting of the new term on October 27, when he nominated South Canterbury’s Peter Scott for ECan chairperson over Craig Pauling, who is also Ngāi Tahu.

He subsequently nominated Pauling for deputy chairperson.It was not an easy decision, as Korako said he felt some pressure in going against whānau.

“We need to have the best person for the job and the Ngāi Tahu formula is for success.”

Korako shares whakapapa with all 10 Waitaha Papatipu Rūnanga and has had long involvement with Ngāti Wheke, Ngāi Tūāhuriri and Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu.

Cranwell has strong ties with Ngāti Irakehu, Ngāti Kurī and Ngāti Makō.