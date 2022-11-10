Kaikōura's 'day in the sun' coming soon

Kaikōura District Council chief executive Will Doughty is excited about the future prospects for South Bay.

Kaikōura’s ‘‘day in the sun’’ is finally coming, says Kaikōura District Council chief executive Will Doughty.

With so many major projects either under way or in the pipeline, there is plenty to get excited about, he says.

‘‘Touch wood, we have got through the earthquakes and Covid, and now we have some exciting projects to look forward to.

‘‘Historically, Kaikōura has not seen the projects or the growth other districts have had, but the feeling is it is going to come. The challenge is to manage it to ensure we don’t become another Wānaka, in the sense it becomes unaffordable for local people.

‘‘It is about controlling our own destiny.’’

The Sudima Hotel opened last month, tourists were returning to town and new housing developments were about the get under way.

The Kaikōura District Council has also signed off a new destination management plan and a South Bay business case proposal in recent months, to offer a vision for the future.

An expanded South Bay Marina would allow more tourism operator boats and commercial and recreational fishing boats to remain on the water and open up the parking area to more users.

There would also be more room for visiting boats, Doughty said.

‘‘We are looking at creating a safe haven, as there is nowhere between Picton and Lyttelton.

‘‘If you see a southerly, everyone lugs it to the nearest harbour, so it could provide that marine safety aspect.’’

John Bisset/Stuff The South Bay Marina, top centre, would be redeveloped to allow for more boats, both commercial and recreational.

While the council has completed its South Bay business case, thanks to $1 million in Provincial Growth Partnership funding, another $7.5m was needed to complete a feasibility study.

‘‘We won’t be able to take that next step until we get further support, so it is a slow burn.’’

The council was also keen to incorporate a marine research facility into future development at South Bay.

‘‘It is early days, but you have got to think big and think where you want to be in 10 years time.’’

Other initiatives such as the dark sky reserve proposal, the Link Pathway, hot pools next to the Gooch’s Beach playground and the proposed Wakatu Quay redevelopment offered opportunities for the town, Doughty said.

‘‘With the dark skies project we have interfaced with Tekapo and they were supportive of other ventures because it will open up more opportunities.

‘‘It is aimed at environmental outcomes and health benefits, as well as tourism.’’

The Kaikōura Dark Sky Working Group was working with Kahu Environmental as it looked at a private plan change to embed the necessary changes into the Kaikōura District Plan.

The consents have been approved for stage one of the Link Pathway from the memorial garden, near the town centre, to the end of the esplanade, with work expected to begin soon.

Council staff were working through the logistics of extending the pathway to Point Kean.