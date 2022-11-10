Rangiora’s groundbreaking development under way

Waimakariri mayor Dan Gordon and MP Matt Doocey do some digging at the official “break dirt” event at Rangiora’s new Bellgrove subdivision.

Rangiora’s newest and largest housing development expects to have its first residents moving in by Christmas 2023.

While site development is under way, Mike Greer Homes North Canterbury director Mike Flutey says work to build the new homes in the Bellgrove subdivision will start by the middle of next year.

Sections in stage one are already on the market, with 60% of the nearly 200 sections already sold.

A wide range of house and land packages will be offered from two-storey town houses to high density and medium density housing and large sections.

READ MORE:

* Sixty more homes for Rotorua in 'the type of development we want to see' - council

* Housing NZ development goes ahead in Whangārei, Northland, to meet need

* First residents move into Christchurch's east frame at last



“We will have options for first home buyers and downsizers and some big family homes. We should be able to provide options under $600,000. I think all our price increases have probably settled,” Flutey said.

Within stage one there was provision for a community shopping and commercial centre and a pre-school, which would be surrounded by the higher density sections.

Recreation reserves have been allocated in the later stages, along with walkways and cycle ways.

The entire development was 100 hectares, with up to 1300 sections.

Standalone sections ranged from 330m³, with some large sections expected to be more than 1100m³.

Higher density sections, including duplex and multi-storey units, will be from around 200m³.

David Walker/Stuff Up to 1300 more sections are being developed in Rangiora. Pictured: Rangiora’s main street.

The $595,000 to $600,000 price tag will buy a 200m³ square metre section with a two-bedroom, one-bathroom house and garage, Flutey said.

Three-bedroom houses with a double garage will sell from $650,000.

Large three to four bedroom family homes will sell for about $850,000 with “views out to Mt Grey”, Flutey said.

The smaller sections will have an entrance way and “a bit of hard landscaping”, with raised garden beds for the larger sections.

The subdivision received a $5.7 million grant last month for transport and three waters projects from Kāinga Ora’s Infrastructure Acceleration Fund to kick-start development.

The funding was subject to providing affordable housing under the $750,000 price cap for new homes in the Greater Christchurch area.

Flutey anticipated 40% of house and land packages would be under $750,000, in line with the funding application.

First home buyers Odessa and Shaneil tell the story of their journey to get on the housing market. (First published October 25, 2022)

Bellgrove Rangiora project manager and director Paul McGowan and Flutey were joined by Waimakariri mayor Dan Gordon and councillors, and MP Matt Doocey on Thursday to officially break ground.

“This is a significant milestone,” McGowan said.

“We are pretty happy to be finally under way after two-and-a-half years of planning.”

Gordon noted the Bellgrove homestead, which will take centre stage in the new development, was once the home of Waimakariri’s first mayor, Trevor Inch.

“This is exactly what our town needs because we are running out of sections and it is great to be on a property which was once the home of a former mayor.”

According to Westpac’s online mortgage calculator, a couple with a combined income of $95,000, no children and no debts may be able to buy a $600,000 home on a 30-year mortgage with a $120,000 (or 20%) deposit.

Fortnightly repayments would be about $1522, based on Westpac’s residential base rate of 7.35% per annum.

With two children the combined income would need to increase to at least $105,000.

According to Statistics New Zealand, the median individual income in the year to June 30, 2022, was $1189 per week or $62,000 a year (or $1320 a week for men and $1055 a week for women).