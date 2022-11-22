Nelson and Tasman councils establish a joint transport committee

A joint regional transport committee with the region’s two councils will help streamline discussions with Waka Kotahi – especially discussions about Whakatu Drive.

Tasman and Nelson councillors have declared their intention to co-operate more closely on transport with both councils voting in favour of establishing a joint regional transport committee.

Tasman Mayor Tim King said the joint committee will streamline discussions with Waka Kotahi, especially those relating to Whakatū Drive/State Highway 6 which connects Richmond and Nelson.

“There’s a fairly clear connection between the two councils with Waka Kotahi in that space,” he said. “It’s trying to get a more efficient structure to hopefully move forward those projects that particularly impact on that link.”

King added that the joint approach to transport had been tried in the past and “didn’t really work” but be was hopeful this new attempt would be successful.

“Despite the fact we run separate committees, we have worked collectively over top of that,” he said. “It’s not like we haven’t worked together, there has been a degree of overlap, it’s just formalising that into a single structure.”

Nelson Mayor Nick Smith agreed with King on the need for close co-operation between the two regions.

“The economies and communities of Nelson and Tasman are so interlinked; it is common sense for us to plan our transport network together,” he said.

Waka Kotahi/Supplied A new joint regional transport committee will help the region’s two councils compete for government funding.

Smith added the joint committee would also benefit the councils when they compete for government funding against larger centres like Auckland or Wellington by advocating with a united voice.

Waka Kotahi’s director regional relationships, Emma Speight also highlighted the need for co-operation between the two regions.

“Co-operation and communication are vital when considering the region’s closely connected transport and future development needs,” she said. “Waka Kotahi values the close relationship it has with both councils and looks forward to working with them under the new arrangements.”

Tasman approved the joint committee on Thursday while Nelson voted in favour of the move a week earlier.

The joint committee will be responsible for creating a joint regional land transport, passenger transport, and speed management plans, and will consist of two elected members from each council and a representative from Waka Kotahi.