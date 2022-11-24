Developer looks at fast-tracking Drury redevelopment plans

An artist’s impression of the Drury town centre Kiwi Property plans to develop.

One of the country’s biggest developers hasn’t ruled out using Covid-19 recovery legislation to fast-track redevelopment of Drury, the rural town expected to become a city the size of Napier.

Under the Covid-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act, the Environment Minister can refer resource consent applications to an expert consenting panel, bypassing the normal council and public consultation processes.

Fulton Hogan's Graeme Causer said using the legislation to speed up the process remains an option.

“We put an immense amount of work into our previous fast-track application and it cost us hundreds of thousands of dollars. The work has already been done and the legislation is already there [to use],” he said.

“So we’re now looking at all of our options.”

Causer rejected suggestions the company was looking at the legislation to avoid potentially higher development contributions from Auckland Council in the New Year.

Kiwi Property, Oyster Capital and Fulton Hogan filed applications in December last year to fast-track the resource consents for the Drury East redevelopment. But the applications were withdrawn in July after the council launched an appeal against the developers' private plan changes.

Auckland Council's Megan Tyler refused to answer questions about whether the council had concerns about the continued use of the Covid-19 Recovery Act.

But she said council is limited in what it can do to oppose the fast-track applications.

“The council will have opportunities to provide our views throughout the process. However, regardless of the council’s position on any future applications, we will no longer be the decision-maker.”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Residents of the Auranga housing development in Auckland's Drury are campaigning to have a proposed train station moved - saying the location they want would be more environmentally friendly.

In July 2020 Oyster Capital, Fulton Hogan and Kiwi Property applied to rezone 330 hectares of land in Drury East from future urban use, to a mix of residential, business and open space zones.

Independent hearing commissioners approved the companies’ private plan changes in May, but council appealed.

Council opposed the plan changes on the grounds it would be left to foot the bill for over $1 billion in infrastructure, including $600 million for transport-related projects and a further $500m for stormwater, sewerage, parks and community facilities.

But this month it was announced the parties had reached an out-of-court agreement after mediation, with council agreeing to drop its appeal and allow development to go ahead.

A spokesperson for Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown said work on a revised development contributions policy was needed to address the massive infrastructure costs in priority growth areas like Drury.

And he expects to have more details on the new framework early next year.

Both Kiwi Property and Oyster Capital were approached for comment.