Risk West Coast council will have 'egg on our face' over shovel ready project delays

The newly inducted West Coast Regional Council last month, with councillor Frank Dooley, front, second from right.

The West Coast Regional Council's reputation could be damaged by delays to its shovel ready projects, it has been warned.

Frank Dooley, chairperson of the council’s risk and assurance committee, said it had put projects up for funding, “but we're not in a position to implement and complete”.

There was a real risk of the council having "egg on our face" if it could not follow through, he said.

Acting corporate services manager Marc Ferguson said potential “reputational and non-performance” issues over the delayed shovel ready projects were at the top of the council’s risk list.

Dooley said the council risked a public loss of reputation, and a loss of confidence by the community, if its shovel ready projects did not progress.

Councillor Andy Campbell said a lot of infrastructure projects were on the table without tangible progress, including the Hokitika River protection bank near Westland Milk Products.

“People want them started and done.”

Councillor Peter Haddock agreed. While a lot of work had been done in the background, “we haven't performed”.

Brendon McMahon/LDR A view up the Hokitika River on the northern bank, with the State Highway 6 Hokitika bridge and the Westland Milk Products plant in the background.

“I don't know why it's held up in the consenting stage or what... but these projects need pushing along. Also the (risk) list is far too long.”

Haddock noted the risk list should only be “major risks”, with the Alpine Fault an overarching one.

“Funding, lack of staff are all key issues,” he also said.

Councillor Allan Birchfield said he was concerned Waiho (Waiau) River scheme had incurred a lot of ongoing costs “but nothing's happening”.

Franz Josef and the Hokitika flooding issue were the priority in his view, he said.

EMSOUTHLAND/YouTube Dr Caroline Orchiston explains the Alpine Fault and the damage the earthquake will wreak. (Video first published in May 2018)

Cummings said the problem was a “lack of cohesion” around the council gaining consents (from itself).

He was disappointed no relevant staff were at the meeting to address that.

He also expressed misgiving at the cost of external consultants for the projects, ahead of work on the ground.

Councillor Peter Ewen said the fiscal risk of the infrastructure projects was the biggest for council in the current tightening economic climate.

James Bell The Waiho River reached more than 8m at Franz Josef during an orange heavy rain warning in November. The river poses an ongoing flooding risk.

Money council received for infrastructure projects needed to be “ring-fenced immediately”.

“It should not be there as a fiscal sum to weaponise against this council if something goes awry,” he said.

“That will be the thing that central government will hone into if we are not looking after our fiscals properly.”

Dooley said the list should be reduced to what the council could realistically concentrate on in the next 12 months.