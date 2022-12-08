Mana whenua meaning contested as new local board gets going

The New Plymouth District Council’s new community board covers the suburb of Bell Block. (file photo)

New Plymouth’s new community board will need to chart a course between two ideas of Māori representation as it seeks input to its planning.

The Puketapu-Bell Block Community Board is setting up a local focus group, to understand the suburb’s priorities, before it draws up a community plan.

Board member Grant Knuckey presented a draft of focus-group objectives at the board’s first meeting on Tuesday – but he’s using an unorthodox definition of mana whenua.

“We’ve reached out to Māori residents who live here, the mana whenua,” he explained after the meeting.

Mana whenua is usually defined as historical and territorial Māori authority over an area, held by iwi or hapū.

But Knuckey, himself of Puketapu hapū, said that’s not relevant in a democratic context.

“No, no, no. I’m talking about mana whenua people, talking about what’s good for [those] that live here. Not: they live in Waitara – they live here.”

“The hapū is made up of a whole lot of people who live right around the world.”

“The community board in Bell Block [covers] a specific area – so it’s the residents inside that area.”

The manager of Ngā Kaitiaki o Puketapu Hapū Trust, Kelly Moeahu, said he had no comment to make on non-Puketapu Māori residents.

“Because my perspective is if you whakapapa to hapū, you have mana whenua.”

“We have aspirations for our hapū which I think will mirror the aspirations of our general, wider community.”

Knuckey said neighbouring Tawhirikura hapū was outside the community board boundary, but Moeahu said his Trust would “absolutely” support input from Tawhirikura.

“They’re our whānau, we love them, and we look forward to continuing to build our whakawhanaungatanga and relationships with them.”

Moeahu said hapū needed to protect wāhi tapu and other sites of cultural significance.

“Future growth in Puketapu-Bell Block is going to be absolutely massive, and a lot of considerations need to be taken to make sure that growth is managed well.”

“Having that cultural lens over some of these developments is going to be critically important to us as uri of Puketapu.”

Adrian Sole was elected chairperson of the community board at the meeting.

Sole agreed the hapū input was “critical”.

“So it’s fortuitous that we have Grant [Knuckey] on our board… He can help us understand who should be around that table and how we engage.”

Given Knuckey’s unconventional stand on mana whenua, determining who has influence may prove more difficult than Sole expects.

Sole said the board wanted community leaders to come forward, and others would be shoulder-tapped: church groups; Rotary and Lions; business, sports and community groups; Greypower; school principals.

The board would use social media, online polls and “every single tool that we can, to understand what’s important” to the community.

“The thought was that we create an advisory group from leaders and champions who didn’t have enough time to be on the board, but have an ear on the ground.”

The Puketapu-Bell Block community board was created at October’s elections to serve New Plymouth’s third-largest and fastest-growing suburb and its adjacent industrial area.

Mike Baker was elected unopposed as deputy chairperson.

