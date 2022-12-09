ChristchurchNZ pulls out early from contract to promote Ashburton district

ChristchurchNZ has informed Ashburton’s council it will terminate its role in February in line with plans to withdraw from promoting surrounding districts and focus on the city.

ChristchurchNZ is pulling out halfway through its contract to provide tourism promotion for the Ashburton District.

The regional tourism group was awarded a three-year contract, $195,000 a year, for destination marketing from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2024.

ChristchurchNZ has informed the council it will terminate its role in February in line with a new strategic decision to withdraw from the surrounding districts and focus on the city.

It comes as Akaroa business owners called for more marketing support from ChristchurchNZ, to market the seaside town to people in Christchurch.

READ MORE:

* South Canterbury tourism receives $1.1m boost

* South Canterbury destinations popular for domestic tourists

* Twizel Information Centre to go online only

* Coronavirus: ChristchurchNZ board, chief executive, take 20 per cent pay cut

* $233,000 for tourism promotion in the Mackenzie continued



But ChristchurchNZ head of tourism Kath Low told Stuff the organisation's mandate was to “drive visitation to the city from outside of region”.

Ashburton council compliance and development group manager Jane Donaldson said the council was currently determining its options.

Those options will go before the council, likely in February.

The district had previously been promoted by council-controlled organisation Experience Mid Canterbury, from 2013 until it wound up in 2020.

The marketing of the district moved into the hands of ChristchurchNZ Ltd, which employed the district's tourism manager, Bruce Moffatt.

ChristchurchNZ and Not Another Studio ChristchurchNZ is encouraging people to support local businesses this summer. (First published November 2021)

ChristchurchNZ was then awarded a three-year contract in 2021.

During its tenure, ChristchurchNZ was required to report quarterly to the council.

“It employed a dedicated Mid Canterbury-focused staff member to leverage other functions of the wider ChristchurchNZ organisation to manage day-to-day district tourism duties,” Donaldson said.

“Benefits included domestic visitor campaigns, industry partnership and engagements, media and trade exposure to national and international markets.”

A locally based Mid Canterbury Tourism Advisory Group provided local guidance and feedback into the ChristchurchNZ work programme, Donaldson said.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/Stuff Akaroa businesses have also sought marketing support from ChristchurchNZ, but the organisation is focused on attracting people to the city.

ChristchurchNZ will no longer provide the marketing for the district but was still focused on completing the Destination Management Plan for the region.

As part of that work, the organisation had reviewed its priorities for the future, ChristchurchNZ destination and attraction acting general manager Tracey Wilson said.

The decision to end the contract with Ashburton came after an extensive review paper the ChristchurchNZ board approved in October, she said.

The Destination Management Plan covers Mid Canterbury and Wilson said it would raise important decisions for the Mid Canterbury community and the council.