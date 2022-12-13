Watercare’s $60m reservoir project takes shape in the heart of south Auckland

The Redoubt Road Reservoir will be able to store up to 45 million litres of water.

Work on a $60m Watercare reservoir to help future-proof Auckland’s water supply is now well underway and is expected to help the region process the water it gets from the Waikato River.

The Redoubt Road Reservoir will be able to store up to 45 million litres of water and project manager Buena van Wyk said early work on the project started in November last year.

“The growing demand on our own supply requires the expansion of the water storage network,” she said. “So this project will boost the resilience of the city’s water supply and cater for Auckland’s future growth.”

Van Wyk said currently 80% of Auckland’s treated water currently comes via the Redoubt Rd site, which is home to two reservoirs.

And she said the new water storage facility is central to its plans to increase the amount of water it takes from the Waikato River. The reservoir will hold the water pumped from the river before it is piped throughout the region.

Watercare applied to take an additional 150 million litres per day from the river following Auckland’s 2020 drought.

The 20 year consent was approved by a Board of Inquiry in January and will allow it to take up to 300 million litres a day from the river.

Van Wyk said the new reservoir is expected to be up and running by April 2024 and is on track to be completed to the $60m budget originally earmarked for the works.

The project is part of Watercare’s $18.5 billion asset management plan released in July last year, which will upgrade the city’s water supply and infrastructure over the next two decades.

Other projects in the plan include the upgrades of the region’s two largest wastewater treatment plants at Māngere and Rosedale, the Central Interceptor and Western Isthmus projects, and the staged development of a new water treatment plant near Tuakau.