Waimea Road re-opening next week

Waimea Road will re-open next week after five months of stormwater upgrade works. Photo: Kate Russell/Nelson Weekly [via LDR single use only]

Waimea Road is set to re-open after months of closure.

“We are pleased to confirm that Waimea Road will be re-opening early next week,” said Nelson City Council’s group manager infrastructure Alec Louverdis. “This is great news for the Rutherford Street upgrade just ahead of Christmas.”

Large portions of Waimea Rd and Rutherford St have been closed for five months to allow for a stormwater upgrade with “great” progress being made in recent weeks.

Though the exact re-opening date is still uncertain due to rain being forecast later this week, council is confident it will be before the holidays start.

There are still another five months left before the works are scheduled to be completed, but the re-opening of Waimea Rd will mean a return to normalcy for the flow of traffic.

The Van Diemen St detour will be removed, and the road will once again link up with Trafalgar St however the temporary roundabouts will be left in place as there is further work to complete on the detour route after the holiday period.

Some traffic management will remain on Waimea Rd while finishing touches are being applied to the road surface.

Evan Barnes/LDR Part of the upgrade has been installing new 1.8-metre diameter stormwater pipes. Photo: Evan Barnes/Nelson Weekly [via LDR single use only]

“The project is on budget and on schedule,” Louverdis confirmed. So far, contractors have installed stormwater pipes with a 1.8-metre diameter and completed much of the new sewer pipe and water mains.

Work to asphalt the roads and reconstruct the kerbs is under way.

The fencing running along the top of the Little Wembley park has also been replaced.

Once contractors return to the site on 16 January 2023, the sewer pipe and water main works at the bottom of Bronte St, safety improvements at the intersection of Van Diemen and Rutherford streets, the reconstruction of concrete islands along Rutherford St, and the final asphalting and line marking of the roads will be completed.

“Nelson City Council and Fulton Hogan wish to thank the public, including those businesses affected by the works, for their cooperation and understanding throughout the project so far,” Louverdis said.

“We understand parts of this project have been challenging, but once done, the resilience of the city will be greatly improved.”