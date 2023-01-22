Developer and miner applies to examine beach for potential export-worthy minerals

An aerial view of Point Elizabeth at Rapahoe on the West Coast.

A property developer and miner has applied for a coastal permit to dig test pits in a coastal marine area on the West Coast.

Terry Birchfield's company, Gibraltar Shelf No 56 Ltd, has applied for a 12-month permit for test pits “for research purposes only” over a 3-hectare area in the scenic spot beneath Point Elizabeth and the Twelve Apostle Range, at Rapahoe, north of Greymouth.

Birchfield also owns a prominent 16ha block of land along the Rapahoe straight on State Highway 6 and adjacent to the application area. It was recently cleared of flax and scrub for a potential lifestyle block residential subdivision. He previously said he was exploring the possibility of mining that site.

His latest resource consent application to the West Coast Regional Council says the proposed beach drilling location, south of the mouth of Seven Mile Creek, was chosen to examine sub-sand gravels for potential export.

It proposes temporary disturbance of the coastal marine area, which would be returned to its natural state after testing. The application says the scale of extraction is considered to be less than minor.

The company proposes up to a dozen test pits up to 8m deep would be dug, halfway between the low and high tide mark, to extract 10kg samples from each hole.

“The depth will depend on where glacial rocks are located below the shingle/sand material,” the application says.

“The extracted material will be placed beside each pit and will be immediately backfilled once the 10kg sample is extracted.”

Each 2x2m pit will be drilled through subsurface material to extract samples.

The application lists removal of sand, shingle, stones and other natural material from the coastal marine area as permitted activities under the West Coast Regional Coastal Plan, and as such it would be a discretionary activity.

The company says it is able to sustainably manage the resource and avoid any adverse effects on the environment. However, heavy machinery would have to be used.

“The excavator will only be tracked on sand and kept away from indigenous vegetation. The area of work will be demarcated to ensure public safety is maintained.”

As a permitted activity within the coastal marine zone, the test pitting would only take place on dry terrain at low tide.

“The excavator will follow a single route so as to ensure no disturbance to coastal fauna or geological features.”

It says the proposal represents “an efficient use of natural and physical resources”.

The application notes no discussion has been held with neighbours and other potential affected parties, but in the assessment of effects provided with the application – including potentially affected parties – the company says there are none.

The West Coast Regional Council has not received any application for consent relating to Birchfield's Rapahoe straight block.