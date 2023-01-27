No decision yet on proposed $56m Westport flood scheme

Flooding in Westport in mid-July 2021. (Video first published in July 2021)

The proposed $56 million Westport flood protection scheme has still not gone to Cabinet and with a reshuffle pending, any answer is expected to be tied to the 2023-24 budget round.

The West Coast Regional Council and Buller District Council submitted the Kawatiri Business Case at the end of June after being invited a year ago by Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta to put a proposal together following the July 2021 Westport floods.

An answer had been expected by September.

However, Buller mayor Jamie Cleine said this week it was now expected in line with the budget round in April-May.

”They've made that quite clear. My understanding is that it is likely to be part of the broader budget discussions,” he said.

With the long summer break, the recent change in leadership, and the Government rethinking its aspirations in an election year there was some uncertainty. That also came against a backdrop of a high workload for local government.

“It will be interesting to see what they slow down or drop,” Cleine said.

The West Coast Regional Council originally consulted on a much simpler ratepayer backed scheme costing $11.5m before it was invited to come up with a co-funded scheme.

The council has previously said it will have to re-consult the community given the affordability issue if there is no co-funding from the Government.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff One of 365 yellow sticker houses in Westport in September 2021, two months after a flood damaged many homes in the West Coast town.

Regional council chief executive Heather Mabin said a delegation had met with Minister for Emergency Management and Associate Minister for Local Government Kieran McAnulty last month.

McAnulty indicated his personal support, but other events had slowed it down.

“The indications are that it will be part of the Government budget 2024 package,” Mabin said.

“We're waiting to see with the cabinet reshuffle.

”The Kawatiri Business Case has yet to be presented to Cabinet...we're waiting for a cabinet decision.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Pat Bradley helps fill sandbags in Westport as they prepare for possible flooding in the area in August 2022.

Regional council acting chairman Peter Haddock said the two councils had presented a united front on the matter to the minister.

”Although he didn't confirm the funds for Westport, it wasn't negative news – it wasn't a no.”

However, while there was certainty there was also no announcement pending.

“I guess with a reshuffle of Cabinet and a new Government coming there may be different priorities.”

McAnulty was “very positive”.

”He understood the concerns about the Westport situation because it's a social thing.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Buller mayor Jamie Cleine says it’ll be interesting to see what projects the reshuffled Government changes or drops.

“There's people in Westport that potentially face non-insurance if there is another event ... there's huge social impact on Westport.”

They also pressed home that any non-co-funded solution was “unaffordable by the ratepayers”, Haddock said.

Mabin said two key questions were to be answered: would the Government co-invest, and if so, how much and when.

“We don't know what kind of framework: we assume it will be a similar process as the PGF, (provincial growth fund) however that is to be confirmed.”

There was no concern about the status of the previously allocated PGF/shovel ready funds of more than $20m allocated to the regional council from 2019-21 for several other flood protection projects it has yet to deliver as they were previous budget allocations.