Vegetable price hikes likely after crops lost in floods, Auckland growers say

Pukekohe market gardener Shon Fong lost 20% to 30% of his onion harvest in Friday’s floods.

Last summer it was drought, now floods have ravaged crops in Pukekohe - and growers say vegetable price hikes are the likely result.

Shon Fong said Friday’s deluge was the worst rain he’s seen. His family business, AH Gorn & Sons, has been based in the area since the 1950s.

“It was continuous for 24 hours and the ground just couldn’t take it,” Fong said.

His fields have lines gouged out of the soil by floodwaters. Fong said onions, which had been harvested and left in the open to dry, were left strewn across the paddocks and an adjoining road.

READ MORE:

* Continued rain delays North Island vegetable harvests and supermarket supply

* More frequent extreme wet weather likely to mean potato shortage, higher prices

* Fields of onions were washed out onto neighbouring properties in Auckland rainstorm



“We’ve lost about 20% to 30% of our harvest,” Fong said.

He said after last year’s drought, it’s hard to take.

In May last year, the Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI) declared the drought a "medium-scale adverse event" in south Auckland and the Waikato and announced a support package for affected farmers and growers.

The unusually dry conditions made it challenging for those in the industry, with falling yields and increased overheads to pay for irrigation.

Stephen Forbes/Stuff Onions that had been left to dry in the fields were strewn across paddocks and roads.

“We’ve gone from one extreme to the other,” Fong said.

South Auckland's horticulture industry centres on the Pukekohe Hub, 4359 hectares of some of New Zealand's most fertile and productive land.

According to Auckland Council's 2019 Climate Action Framework it generates $327 million a year – the equivalent of 26% of NZ's total domestic value of vegetable production.

Fong said he’s convinced the latest flood damage in Pukekohe will lead to an increase in the price of all green vegetables, potatoes and onions.

“A lot of them have been under water and they won’t be able to harvest them,” he said.

He said he’s now just hoping for some respite from the wet weather.

“We don’t know, but we’ve got our fingers crossed.”

Jivan Produce director Bharat Jivan has been outspoken about the ongoing effects of climate change on the industry.

The Pukekohe-based family business has been operating in the area for 60 years and grows potatoes, onions, lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower and pumpkins.

“Last year we had a drought and this year we’re getting endless rain,” he said. “We are going to have to deal with climate change - there’s no doubt about that.”

But Jivan said his own business wasn’t as affected by the flooding as other market gardeners in the Pukekohe area.

“Some growers had the flood water go right through their crops.”

But Jivan said Pukekohe’s market gardeners will adapt, despite the latest setback.

However, he said an increase in vegetable prices after last week’s rain and flooding was a very real possibility.

MPI and Horticulture NZ are carrying out an assessment of the damage caused by Friday nights flooding in Pukekohe.

“At this stage, we’ve received no requests from the primary sector for recovery assistance but will continue to assess conditions on-the-ground alongside industry groups,” said MPI director of rural communities and farming support Nick Story.

He said MPI is monitoring the situation closely.