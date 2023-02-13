Urenui signs amplify Ngāti Mutunga history

Mitchell Ritai says Ngāti Mutunga must tell its stories or others will fill the vacuum with fake history.

Colourful new panels describing historic pā around the Urenui River estuary tell stories affirming the mana whenua of Ngāti Mutunga.

Together the three signs relate history of five pā: Te Urenui, Pohokura, Kumarakaiamo, Te Pihanga, and Maruehi.

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Mutunga wanted to share knowledge about places of significance and importance, said the rūnanga pouwhakahaere Mitchell Ritai.

“It’s about telling our stories, our narratives, to share our kōrero not only with our own people – who are really hungry for this – but also for the wider communities.”

“We have to ensure our community and education institutions are telling the correct stories, especially with the growing importance of local histories in schools,” said Ritai.

“If we’re not telling our stories someone else will start to fill in that space.”

supplied/Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄti Mutunga Kahukura stands with his youngest son Mutunga, the iwi's eponymous ancestor, in front of the coastal Maruehi PÄ.

A case in point, the name Urenui is commonly interpreted with risqué banter about hunky men. But, unveiling the panels on Friday, Ritai explained the name came from Tū Urenui, the son of the commander of the migratory waka Tahatuna.

“You guys have no doubt heard some stories around meaning, a definition of Urenui. Those stories tend to gloss over the fact that it was a person. That was his name.”

“He held such mana that he has a river named after him, he has a pā site named after him, the town is named after him.”

Each of the panels feature detailed historical recreations painted by Vaughan Flannagan, the art director of Wellington’s Wētā Workshop.

They are also embellished with archaeological sketch maps, aerial photos, and emblems from Ngāti Mutunga representing the star Puanga, fish and birds.

The first sign on the road into the Urenui Domain features Te Urenui Pā, telling how river was known as ‘he wai herenga taniwha’ – the monster’s lair – with at least 15 pā able to trap invaders along its banks.

supplied/Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄti Mutunga The rangatira Uenuku looks from Te Pihanga PÄ at the river mouth towards Kumarakaiamo PÄ where Urenui township stands today, with Pohokura PÄ on the opposite bank and Te Urenui PÄ beyond.

The second panel illustration, near the Urenui beach store, shows the rangatira Uenuku looking up the estuary from Te Pihanga Pā at the river mouth towards Kumarakaiamo Pā where Urenui township stands today, and Pohokura Pā and Te Urenui Pā on the opposite bank.

The third panel looks towards Maruehi Pā on the seafront – the home of Kahukura, father of eponymous ancestor Mutunga who rose to fame despite being the youngest of six children.

“This gives the community a good understanding that just in this one area we have a number of pā sites and a lot of history for Ngāti Mutunga,” says Ritai.

“Hopefully through this people realise that’s actually a pā site, it’s not just a hill full of trees.”

supplied/Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄti Mutunga Te Urenui PÄ, whose namesake TÅ« Urenui is also remembered in the name of the River and the town.

New Plymouth District Council funded the panels through the Clifton Community Board. Chairman Murray Seamark said board members were proud to be part of the iwi’s work.

“And not only for us today of course but for generations that this kōrero will be told to in the future… We need more of this around the rohe.”

More panels are in the works detailing pā at Onaero, Okoki, Wai-iti, and Mimitangiātu.

The Ngāti Mutunga signs come after Ngāti te Whiti created similar panels along the Huatoki, Te Hēnui and Herekawe awa in New Plymouth.

- Local Democracy reporting is Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air