Cyclone Gabrielle damage prompts worry about rapid growth in Drury

Business owner Anthony Wright estimates his company sustained about $250,000 worth of damage during flooding on Tuesday as a result of Cyclone Gabrielle.

A Drury business owner whose property was seriously damaged by Cyclone Gabrielle is concerned local infrastructure can’t cope with massive growth planned for the area.

“I’m worried it’s going to happen again,” Anthony Wright said.

Wright owns Drury Tires and was called at 6.15am on Tuesday and told the family business was waist-deep in water after the nearby Hingaia Stream had broken its banks and flooded Firth St.

“It’s normally only a little creek, but on Tuesday it turned into a raging torrent,” he said. “It was crazy.”

Wright said, with so much development under way and more planned, he’s concerned Hingaia Stream and other local waterways won’t be able to cope with the increased run-off.

“Where’s all that stormwater going to go?”

He estimated the company had sustained about $250,000 worth of damage in the Valentine's Day flooding.

“I was shocked when I actually saw it. I didn’t know whether to laugh or cry.”

Supplied Drury Tires on Tuesday morning after floodwaters had started to recede.

However, Wright said a mammoth effort by his employees and some help from locals saw the business open for customers again at 1pm on Wednesday.

He said they had to sweep out all of the mud and silt that had flooded through the site and sort out what could be salvaged.

“The team was incredible,” Wright said.

Michelle Orum is the sector manager for Cake Commercial Services which has two properties in Drury that were flooded, one in Firth St and the other on Norrie Rd.

“It just went through everything,” Orum said.

She said the water was up to her knees and the company had 25 staff working all day on Tuesday and Wednesday to clean up the mess.

She said it was too early to put a dollar figure on the damage.

“We’re still trying to get a list together, but it’s going to be mega,” she said. “But we’ve been quite lucky, there are other businesses that are worse off than us.”

Orum said she wasn’t sure if ongoing growth in the area had led to more flooding.

“But it’s never happened like this before. We’ve never been flooded.”

In November last year, Auckland Council decided to drop an appeal, meaning a huge development at Drury could go ahead, as well as giving it more time to fund the necessary infrastructure.

Three of New Zealand’s biggest developers – Oyster Capital, Fulton Hogan and Kiwi Property – applied in July 2020 to rezone the land in East Drury from future urban to a mix of residential, business and open space zones.

The council had opposed the plan changes on the grounds it would be left to foot the bill for $1 billion in infrastructure, including $500m for stormwater, sewerage, parks and community facilities. But an out-of-court agreement was reached after mediation.

Auckland Council was approached for comment for this story.