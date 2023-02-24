Heritage advocates frustrated by thefts from historic West Coast site

The theft of a relic from the historic Denniston area on the West Coast and the burglary of a nearby museum may be linked.

West Coast police this week shared video taken at the public visitor area at the Brakehead above the abandoned Denniston Incline, part of the historic coal mine.

It shows a man taking a set of trolley wheels over his shoulders and walking up the steps immediately behind the remnants of the Brakehead, towards the public car park above.

The man appears to be early to middle-aged and is accompanied by a woman.

A Department of Conservation (DOC) spokesperson said it was good that someone had the forethought to video what the man was doing at the time and hand it on to police.

Hopefully it would help them identify and catch the culprit, as well as solve the burglary of the Friends of the Hill Museum at Denniston about three weeks ago.

“Obviously it would be really good if people come forward,” she said.

The site was a prominent and popular attraction on the West Coast, DOC said.

NZ Police The alleged relic thief leaving the Denniston Brakehead with a set of historic coal trolley wheels.

The incline, dubbed by some as the eighth wonder of the world, ran from 1879 until 1967. Initially it was the only mode of transport for Denniston's earliest inhabitants to get up the hill, but its main purpose was to send Q-wagon loads of coal down the precipitous drop of more than 500m.

The site is a national Tohu Whenua, and is number 55 on the History of New Zealand in 100 Places list.

Much work was done to restore the site following a huge upsurge in interest after the publication in 2003 of Jenny Pattrick's historic novel The Denniston Rose.

Friends of the Hill chairperson Gary James said it was galling that people continued to remove pieces of the mining heritage fabric, rather than seeing the value of keeping it on site.

Friends of the Hill The Denniston Friends of the Hill Museum was burgled recently.

“People don’t get to see it now. It's not here; it's happening more and more.”

The theft of the trolley wheels happened two to three weeks ago, about the same time the museum was broken into.

Posting the video now was apparently a move by police to try to establish any link to the burglary at the museum, James said.

Police had told them the wider area of Waimangaroa and Granity had also been victim to a spate of break-ins at the time, he said.

Brendon McMahon/LDR A view of the top of the Denniston Incline, over 540m above sea level, and the site of the theft of an historic relic from the Department of Conservation administered site.

A lot of historic mining memorabilia specific to the Denniston Plateau was stolen in the museum burglary.

“It's very difficult. Even the monitor for our security cameras, they stole that as well.”

James said they were keeping an online watch for the stolen items in the hope some of them might be put up for sale.

The museum was also beefing up security with wireless technology.

Anyone with information on the burglary or theft of the trolley wheels is urged to contact police on 105 and quote file 230117/3645.