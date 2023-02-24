North Canterbury councils lend support to cyclone relief

Chris Hipkins and Grant Robertson announce the first economic support package after Cyclone Gabrielle.

Lessons from the Canterbury earthquakes could help North Island councils to recover from Cyclone Gabrielle.

North Canterbury’s councils are lending a hand to their North Island counterparts and are keen to share their recovery experience.

Kaikōura District Council chief executive Will Doughty said his council was doing what it could to offer support.

“We are limited in terms of resources we can offer, as a small council.

“But we have emergency management trained representatives who have been up in Auckland following the flood. They can head up again if needed.”

The council had set up a cyclone relief fund on behalf of the district and would liaise with LGNZ to ensure it goes where it is needed.

Doughty first moved to Kaikōura from Christchurch in 2017 to work on the recovery from the 2016 earthquake.

“The scale and magnitude is a lot worse and you’ve got the geographical spread [in the North Island]. But there are lessons.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Building inspectors arrive and yellow sticker the Riverside Motor Lodge in Wairoa on Tuesday.

Kaikōura’s recovery was based on the Christchurch and Kaiapoi recovery model.

He said the North Canterbury Transport Infrastructure Recovery (NCTIR) Alliance model brought together all of the agencies to work in collaboration.

There would be similarities in the North Island with multiple local authorities needing to work together alongside Crown agencies and other partners.

NCTIR completed a comprehensive review on Kaikōura’s recovery, which would help inform the latest recovery effort, he said.

David Hill/LDR Kaikōura District Council chief executive Will Doughty says keeping the community in the loop is an important part of post-disaster recovery.

“For me it all comes down to leadership in that space and the whole approach to try to work collaboratively.”

There needed to be a high level of trust between the partners to make it work.

The community also needed to be brought along on the journey, he said.

“People aren’t going to need to have a say in everything, but keeping them in the loop and understanding what’s happening and why is really critical.”

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF A gush of water ripped through Chrissy Atkinson's home near the Hawke’s Bay Club. H

Waimakariri mayor Dan Gordon said his council was partnering with Wairoa District Council, through Local Government New Zealand’s “adopt a community programme”.

He said the council would make an initial donation of $20,000 and encouraged Waimakariri residents who wanted to help, to make a donation to the Wairoa Mayoral Relief fund.

The council was working through the Canterbury Civil Defence Emergency Management Group to send staff up to the North Island, while the council’s community team was assisting with the social recovery.

“In Canterbury we have a unique understanding of the difficulty, suffering, hopelessness, and slow journey to recovery that so many communities across New Zealand are now facing following this disaster.”

He said working alongside the community had been a strength of Kaiapoi’s recovery following the 2010 and 2011 earthquakes.

Hurunui mayor Marie Black said she had been in regular contact with Napier mayor Kirsten Wise, as a fellow “rural provincial mayor”.

The council had set up a cyclone relief fund on behalf of the district, with proceeds going to the Hawke’s Bay Disaster Relief Fund.