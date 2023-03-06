Auckland water agency estimates price tag of flood damage at over $250m

Landslides during the Auckland Anniversary Weekend flooding blocked roads and damaged homes and water infrastructure.

Watercare has estimated the cost of the recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle and Auckland Anniversary flooding will come in at over $250m.

The council controlled organisation has set up a designated recovery team to deal with the works, which are expected to take 18 months or more.

During the Auckland Anniversary Weekend flooding Watercare reported widespread damage to the network on January 27 and 28, with thousands of people forced to evacuate their homes due to surging flood waters.

The city was then hit by Cyclone Gabrielle last month which left a trail of destruction throughout the North Island and claimed 11 lives. Finance Minister Grant Robertson estimates it could cost the country as much as $13b to repair.

In a report to Watercare’s board, general manager of asset upgrades and renewals Suzanne Lucas said the Auckland Council had asked last month for an estimated cost of the damage.

“We are working out the cost and insurance claim, but at this stage, likely costs are going to be at least $250m plus,” Lucas said.

“A designated team for recovery has been set up for long term recovery work, as some of the recovery will take about 18 months or more. We will put together programmes of work to repair items (e.g. a programme of work for pump stations, another for landslides, another for pipe bridges).”

Because of the sheer scale of the damage and the subsequent recovery work Watercare’s board has asked for a monthly update on progress.

“An issue will be having enough contractors to do the work required, as the recovery will be substantial and may well involve coordination with the council and central Government,” Lucas said.

The Pukekohe water treatment plant was flooded on Auckland Anniversary Weekend and has been unable to operate since.

Slips in Scenic Drive saw 3000 homes lose their water and Watercare’s Rosedale wastewater treatment plant and Wairau pump station were also flooded.

And according to Watercare, its Huia water treatment plant has been running at reduced capacity because the water entering the plant from the dams has high turbidity (dirtiness) which makes it harder to treat.

While its plant at Muriwai has also been red-stickered due to landslides during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Watercare chairperson Margaret Devlin said to fund the works it will need to review its asset management plan, which covers infrastructure upgrades, as well as take into account the Auckland Council’s debt levels.

She said it will need to ring fence the cost of the recovery, and the impact the storm has had on services.

Meanwhile, Watercare is offering customers whose properties have been significantly affected by the recent weather events a $50 credit for any water needed to clean up their properties, or a credit to cover fixed charges for the next three months.

According to the council-owned provider it will allow affected customers to use up to 10,000 litres of water for free during the 12 week period.