36% of Middlemore ED patients waited more than six hours, latest figures show

ED wait time statistics from Te Whatu Ora show Middlemore Hospital's emergency department has some of the worst figures in the country, with 36% of patients having to wait more than six hours to be seen in December.

The target is for 95% of patients to be seen in less than six hours. The latest ED wait time statistics have been released after criticism over the accuracy of previous metrics.

The only regions that fared worse in December were Wellington’s Capital & Coast, where 47% of ED patients had to wait more than six hours, and MidCentral at 52%.

National Party health spokesman Dr Shane Reti said the figures only include patients who have been admitted, transferred or discharged.

It means patients who leave before being triaged and/or admitted, such as the patient at Middlemore last year who died, wouldn’t show up in the numbers.

“There are patients at Middlemore who will leave because they don’t want to wait. But within 24 hours many of them will be back in ED.”

He said the problem was tragically illustrated with a patient’s death in June last year.

The woman first arrived at Middlemore Hospital emergency department at about 1am with a severe headache and was told it would likely be hours before she could be seen. She left.

She then returned in an ambulance a few hours later after a “massive” brain haemorrhage and died the following day.

Former Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand chairperson Rob Campbell said last month that workforce shortages plaguing Middlemore's ED would not be addressed in time for the winter flu season.

His remarks followed comments from front line healthcare workers who said the hospital's ED was haemorrhaging staff and they were concerned about the impact on the department’s ability to function during winter.

Te Whatu Ora and the Minister of Health Ayesha Verrall were approached for comment.