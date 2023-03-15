Under-siege council chairperson Allan Birchfield 'definitely not standing down'

Allan Birchfield is the current chairperson of the West Coast Regional Council, but his councillors want to remove him from the role.

An under-siege West Coast Regional Council chairperson says he will not budge and intends to see out the process signed off by all six of his councillors to unseat him.

Allan Birchfield also revealed on Wednesday that councillors had already leaned on him prior to their formal request, dated March 2, calling for an extraordinary meeting on March 28 to remove him as chairperson.

“There had been some discussion – they tried to talk me into standing down but I said no,” Birchfield said on Wednesday.

He has been on 'gardening leave' from the council since December and was due back at the council table at the end of March.

A phone call Tuesday morning from Local Democracy Reporting just as the monthly council meeting was about to start was the first he had heard of the coup.

Birchfield said he later found their letter had been emailed to him at 9.45am on Tuesday – 45 minutes before the meeting was due to start.

“I honestly didn't know that (coup) was coming.”

In a statement Wednesday, the council said several councillors had tried to meet with Birchfield to discuss the issue and provide a “heads up”.

Birchfield is now in his seventh term on the regional council, including its predecessor the Westland Catchment Board, and his second term as chairman.

Between now and the March 28 meeting he intended to keep comment on his intentions to a minimum, he said.

But he was “definitely not standing down”.

The formal removal process instigated by the other councillors was “not clear cut”.

Brendon McMahon/LDR The current West Coast Regional Council: Cr Andy Campbell (Westland), left, Cr Peter Ewen (Grey), Cr Peter Haddock (Westland), chief executive Heather Mabin, Cr Allan Birchfield (Grey), Cr Frank Dooley (Buller), Cr Mark McIntyre (Buller), Cr Brett Cummings (Grey).

“I'm going to play my cards close to my chest. We will be having the meeting on March 28, I will be there. I will be chairing it if necessary ... it's not as cut and dry as you think.”

Community support had flooded in since the news broke on Tuesday, he said.

He had fielded a lot of calls “and they want me to stay”.

Acting chairperson Peter Haddock on Wednesday said councillors had not made the decision lightly, but had made it unanimously. It had been supported by Poutini Ngāi Tahu.

“We recognise the work of Cr Birchfield through his many years on council. He is a stalwart of the community and his input around the table is always appreciated.”

“This decision has been made with the best interests of the ratepayers, partner agencies and other stakeholders.

“Council is committed to carrying on with the significant work programme ahead of it.”

First-term councillor Frank Dooley, from Westport, who has expressed concern at the council table about reputational risk, would not say if he had spearheaded the process to remove Birchfield.

Haddock had been delegated to address the collective action to remove the chairman, Dooley said.

“I've got no comment. The only person to make comment from council is Peter Haddock.”

Dooley also declined to say if he was interested in standing as chairperson: “You'll find out on the 28th.”

On Tuesday, Haddock declined to comment on his interest in taking up the chairperson’s role full-time.