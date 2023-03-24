Minor tweaks expected in Three Waters 'reset'

Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon has commented on his Three Waters meeting in Wellington this week. (File photo)

Only minor tweaks are expected from the Government’s “reset” of Three Waters reform, Waimakariri mayor Dan Gordon says.

Gordon attended a meeting at the Beehive on Tuesday with other mayors and Local Government Minister Kieran McAnulty to discuss possible changes to the government’s proposed reform.

The Communities 4 Local Democracy (C4LD) co-chairperson said it was “a positive meeting”, but McAnulty did not address the mayor’s concerns.

“We appreciated the chance to be part of the discussion, but it appears only minor changes are being considered.”

READ MORE:

* Government may split proposed four water entity model in Three Waters redraw

* Financials may tip balance of support for new Three Waters proposals

* Local Government Minister Kieran McAnulty to meet with mayors opposing Three Waters reform



The possibility of creating more than the proposed four entities was raised, but it did not go far enough, Gordon said.

“For us it is not simply about the number or size of entities proposed, it has always been about ownership and effective control and influence of our assets.

“It is an issue of basic property rights, which was a point we made clear to the Minister.”

Gordon said there needed to be further movement from the Government before a consensus could be achieved with councils and the wider community.

“We renewed our offer to work together with the Government to see if we can find consensus.

“It would be ideal if support could be achieved that is cross-party because, if it is rushed, it will simply become a political football and an issue at this year’s election.”

Gordon and fellow C4LD co-chairperson, Manawatū mayor Helen Worboys sent a follow-up letter to McAnulty and the prime minister to reiterate their position.

McAnulty said the purpose of the meeting was to seek input from the mayors before he presented proposals to Cabinet.

“From my perspective I felt the discussions were productive and informative.

“Local councils were clear on their thoughts on how we move forward together.”

He declined to discuss those conversations publicly as he was still working through the options.

McAnulty said he would now consult with the sector and iwi.