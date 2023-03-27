No plans to control Ashburton’s already 'reduced' pigeon population

The Ashburton District Council says the pigeon problem in Ashburton's CBD is not as bad as it once was.

Ashburton businessowners fed up with pigeons clogging their gutters and damaging their buildings will have to control the problem themselves, the district council says.

Ashburton Event Centre general manager Roger Farr aired frustration at the financial burden of cleaning up after the pigeons and believed others in the CBD would feel the same. He suggested there was opportunity for a combined effort to better control pigeons.

But Ashburton District Council compliance and development group manager Jane Donaldson said a pigeon purge in Ashburton’s CBD was not on the council’s agenda because the population had already been reduced.

Donaldson said the council was approached in 2014 by local businesses, including the event centre, concerned with feral pigeons fouling buildings.

READ MORE:

* In a flap: Pigeon poo ruffles event centre feathers

* Kererū, pigeons poisoned by laced corn in Hawke's Bay

* Gisborne buys ammunition for shooters to gun down feral pigeons invading town

* A plague of pigeons ruining north Waikato property



“Although pest control is not technically one of our official functions, we agreed to coordinate arrangements to control pigeons on behalf of those business operators in the CBD who agreed to be part of the initiative,” Donaldson said.

“The arrangements set in place involved a pest control contractor caging and relocating some 2300 pigeons.

“At the end of those arrangements, various businesses entered into their own agreements with pest control contractors for onward pigeon proofing and control of their own buildings.”

Those individual efforts have kept the pigeon population in check, Donaldson said.

Jonathan Leask/LDR The council has no plans - or statutory requirement - to control the pigeon population in the town further, it says.

“Currently, the overall population of pigeons is much lower than at various other times over the past few years.”

Pigeons are not declared pests in the Canterbury Regional Pest Management Plan 2018-38, which means there are no statutory responsibilities for anyone to control pigeons.

Because of that, and the previous work to reduce the population, the council did not see it necessary to intervene again.

“It is considered that the reduced number of pigeons currently seen in the CBD does not justify the need or cost for a further unified approach while businesses continue to address proofing and control of their own buildings and periodic work to control numbers continues.”

Jonathan Leask/LDR Local businesses have to control their own buildings, the district council says.

The council is undertaking its own prevention and control methods at the new $56.75 million library, Te Pātaka a kā Tuhituhi, and civic centre, Te Waharoa a Hine Paaka.

The council is using laser lights during the construction phase of the project, Donaldson said, while “various options and technology used for pigeon control and proofing is being investigated”.

Pigeon droppings and feathers can carry a variety of diseases, and the droppings can corrode and damage surfaces, and their nests can clog gutters and drains.

Possible corny solution

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Roaming pigeons have ruffled feathers in a Nelson neighbourhood. (First published June 2018)

The council has ruled out leading a collaborative approach to control pigeons but there is an existing one local businesses and property owners could tap into.

The Feral Pigeon Working Group is a group including several organisations that are affected by pigeons in the wider Christchurch area and are planning to control pigeons using feeders strategically positioned in key places.

An Environment Canterbury spokesperson said they understood the feeders contained corn laced with a medicinal intestinal drug which, once eaten, acted as a contraceptive.

“Over time this is known to dramatically reduce the feral pigeon population.

“This approach has proven successful overseas and the group is going through the channels of approval to try and get this over the line here.”

Supplied Pigeons may be hiding among black-billed gulls – a species that has restricted control methods.

Farr said he was aware of the method, which was in the process of gaining approval and in the meantime had a new contractor working on the centre’s pigeon population problem.

Farr also noted that a large number of the feral pigeons enjoyed a safe haven down at the Ashburton/Hakatere Bridges.

There they were benefactors of being near the nesting site of the nationally critical tarāpuka/black-billed gulls, which restricted control methods.

ECan reported the tarāpuka were not nesting close to the SH1 bridge this year, potentially an impact of flood activity in the riverbed over the last two years but “they are likely to return to the site in the future”.