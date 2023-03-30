$1 million-plus damage to West Coast farms after river flood

Bernard Walkington's farm under water three weeks ago after the Wanganui River near Harihari broke through a hole the West Coast Regional Council had delayed repairing after an earlier flood event in February. The latest flood a week ago was worse. Photo: Bernard Walkington/Supplied

Two West Coast farms severely flooded when a river broke through a hole in a stopbank last week now face a repair bill of at least $1 million – and with no insurance.

The Wanganui River flood near Harihari a week ago escalated what should have been an $80,000 to $90,000 fix by the West Coast Regional Council following the first stopbank breach at Waitangi Weekend, farmer and regional councillor Andy Campbell said.

The first-term councillor, and spokesperson for the Wanganui River Rating District, is personally affected and said the outcome was “disappointing”.

“There's got to be liability somewhere, doesn't there?”

But it could have been a lot worse, as critical assets such as his dairy shed and bridges on the farm were still intact, he said.

It was not the fault of councillors, who had asked for action weeks ago, but the regional council did need to ensure it did not happen again.

“We're the sacrificial cow I suppose,” he said.

An early dry-off and a big financial loss was on the cards, with a tough winter ahead while they try to feed stock, clean up and recover pasture covered in silt.

Campbell said his insurance covered only the loss of about 20 round hay bales but the flood had severely affected “the guts of the farm” on the western side of his cowshed.

“All our land from there to the outlet in Lake Ianthe had a metre of water over it.”

A farm adviser had assessed “about $400,000 in lost production” and they were looking at drying off early.

West Coast Regional Council management and representatives earlier this month inspect the flood breach that opened up at Waitangi weekend, and just 48 hours later saw the river break through and severely flood farmland.

This represented at least an $80,000 loss for the rest of the season.

“We reckon about 150ha got affected and probably half of that is quite bad,” Campbell said.

“Seventy hectares won't be any good until spring time.”

About 3km of farm races were “stuffed”, with 12km of fences down or covered in debris.

“The place is full of silt now.”

The scale of the latest flood could be seen in 800m of the boundary fence with his upstream neighbour Bernard Walkington being washed away, he said.

Walkington said his farm lost about 60ha.

The Wanganui River, just east of Harihari, is flooded on Tuesday following torrential rain. (First published March 2019)

His milk production had halved and he was pulling back to reduce the pressure on feed, including sending cull cows away early.

“We'll definitely be drying off earlier.”

Walkington estimated “hundreds of thousands” of recovery costs, on top of a $170,000 hit in lost income for the rest of the season.

“It's quite substantial for us.”

They were not covered for loss of income in their insurance. He was weighing up his legal options, he said.

Campbell said repairs to the broken stopbank had started and should plug the gap within a couple of days.

But in future the council needed to do emergency repair works within days, not two months after damage, he said.

“The council's pretty keen not to let things like this happen again. The Wanganui has probably had four to five breaches like this in the past 20 years, but we never lost any farmland.”

The regional council has been approached for comment.