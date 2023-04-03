South Auckland GPs worried sector won't cope this flu season

A Te Whatu Ora report in March showed there was a shortfall of 127 GPs in Counties Manukau, which it said was expected to put increased pressure on under-strain healthcare services as the population in south Auckland continues to grow. (File photo)

South Auckland GPs say they are concerned about their ability to cope as the annual flu season puts added pressure on an already under-strain sector.

It follows reports from Te Whatu Ora - Health NZ that the 2023 flu season could be one of the worst in years.

Pasifika GP Network chairperson Dr Api Talemaitoga said he was worried GPs in south Auckland didn’t have the capacity to deal with the predicted surge in demand.

He said a recent report highlighting the shortage of doctors in Counties Manukau showed most primary healthcare providers were already operating beyond their capacity.

“Primary healthcare has had enough after decades of underfunding and I really feel it’s going to hit the fan this winter.”

Talemaitoga said waiting times for people who wanted to see a doctor were going to increase over the coming months as more people became sick with seasonal illnesses.

Turuki Health Care GP Dr Katrina Kirikino said the volume of high needs patients Turuki was seeing was already a concern and things wouldn’t get any easier moving into winter.

Kirikino said Te Whatu Ora should have been planning with local GPs in late 2022 so they could build up their staffing levels.

In a statement, Te Whatu Ora (Counties Manukau) said it had been working with primary health organisations, urgent care clinics and pharmacies on a “winter planning process”.

“We are continuing to actively encourage people to seek what we call right care, by encouraging people to know how to access the right healthcare at the right time. We have messaging on our website and social media, giving advice on appropriate care.”

Central to its planning was the vaccination scheme it rolled out on the weekend for influenza and Covid-19, the statement said.

The flu jab is free for people aged 65 years and over, Māori and Pacific people aged 55 years and over, pregnant women, children aged 6 months to 12 years and those with long-term conditions like diabetes, asthma and heart disease.

“Every winter, hospitals and the healthcare system see an increase in admissions for respiratory infections and other illnesses associated with the season. Flu can be a very serious disease for people whose immunity is already weakened by other conditions.”

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Dr Bryan Betty, then-medical director of the College of GPs, warns problems will repeat themselves every winter if workforce shortages are not fixed. (Video first published July 2022. Betty is now with General Practice NZ)

An additional Covid-19 booster is also available for free for people at high risk of severe illness.

General Practice New Zealand chairperson Dr Bryan Betty said the vaccination roll-out for the flu and Covid-19 was now more important than ever.

“It’s probably not front of mind for a lot of people. But we need to remember the flu kills 500 people a year.”

Health workforce shortages across south Auckland would only increase the pressure on GPs and hospitals this flu season, he said.