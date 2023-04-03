Bridges over Heaphy Track's troubled waters put out to tender

An overview of the two-bridge replacement scheme across the Heaphy and Lewis rivers, which will start this winter. The remains of the old swing bridge can be seen, right

Tenders have opened for the two-bridge solution to plug the gap on the Heaphy Track after it was devastated by Cyclone Dovi a year ago.

A completion date of Heaphy on track for October reopening

* Heaphy Track section to remain closed until October this year

* Heaphy Track's ongoing closure hits Karamea visitor numbers

* Heaphy bridge salvage completed but no date for track reopening

">October 17 is required in the contract to relink the closed central section after the major Heaphy River swing bridge was wiped out in the February 2022 storm.

The Department of Conservation has been working ever since to come up with a future-proof rebuild option that will replace the old one-bridge crossing.

The solution is a two bridge option with a shorter but higher alignment across the Heaphy River and linked to the adjoining Lewis tributary.

READ MORE:

* Heaphy on track for October reopening

* Heaphy Track section to remain closed until October this year

* Heaphy Track's ongoing closure hits Karamea visitor numbers

* Heaphy bridge salvage completed but no date for track reopening



Department of Conservation Western South Island director Mark Davies told the West Coast Conservation Board March meeting a lot of background and technical work had gone into the final design for the two bridge option and to adapt the track alignment. This had presented a “technical challenge”.

As well, over summer the department had utilised in-house resources for a big push at the new bridges site including preparing the new bridges' abutment areas, Davies said.

The two tenders for the project were being notified last week via the Government Electronic Tender Service.

Davies said they had also approached existing known suppliers to boost interest in the project. He anticipated it would be "teed up" to be done fairly quickly through winter.

In light of that the department was prioritising staff resources on the West Coast to get behind the contracted works on the ground.

DOC/Supplied The Heaphy River suspension bridge was damaged beyond repair in a severe rain event. DOC closed the track preemptively, so no one was trapped by the bridge collapse.

“There is no denying asking contractors to go into the Heaphy over winter is a big ask,” Davies said. “This is not the most attractive work, but who would miss the opportunity of working with us on the Heaphy in the winterless north?”

Buller operations manager Suvi van Smit said this week that recovery of the Heaphy was progressing well after the push to get it out to tender on Monday.

“All going well, we expect to open the new bridges over Labour Weekend, all ready for a great summer of walking,” he said.

At the same time the track was still open from either end with autumn and winter “magic times on the track”.

Van Smit said their engineers had completed over 90 detailed engineering and construction drawings for the two new bridges.

“These bridges are designed to last. They are well above the 100-year climate-change-adjusted flood levels and the approach ramp on the true left of the Heaphy River is four metres high.”