Whooping cough case numbers the ‘tip of the iceberg’, expert says

All babies in New Zealand can be immunised for free against whooping cough as part of their childhood immunisations, with booster doses given to children at 4 and 11 years of age. (File photo)

The number of whooping cough cases in New Zealand is much higher than current data shows, an expert says.

“It’s just the tip of the iceberg,” University of Auckland vaccinologist Dr Helen Petousis-Harris said.

“And I would anticipate there are a hell of a lot more cases out there now.”

It comes after Te Whatu Ora confirmed the death of a third infant from whooping cough this year.

READ MORE:

* Third infant dies from whooping cough

* NZ could be at start of whooping cough outbreak, public health expert warns

* Two 'tragic' whooping cough deaths lead to fears of community spread



There have been 11 cases reported to the Institute of Environmental Science and Research nationwide, including three in Counties Manukau.

Petousis-Harris said declining rates of immunisation in areas like south Auckland made people more susceptible to catching whooping cough and more deaths would follow.

“To now see these three deaths from whooping cough is really concerning,” she said.

“But it’s all completely preventable.”

Babies in New Zealand can be vaccinated for free against whooping cough as part of childhood immunisations, with booster doses given to children aged 4 and 11.

Whooping cough (pertussis) is a highly infectious disease that can be life threatening and is spread through coughing and sneezing.

Symptoms usually appear a week after a person becomes infected and include a blocked or runny nose, sneezing, mild fever and persistent coughing. It is treated with antibiotics.

On Wednesday, a new report described the immunisation rates for Māori babies in south Auckland as dire and said they had fallen to critical levels.

The Immunisation Taskforce paper found just 34% of Māori children in south Auckland completed their vaccinations at 6 months of age.

CHECKPOINT/RNZ Unicef NZ was criticised by the Government after this child wellbeing report launched in 2020. A week later the charity's then-chief executive had resigned. (First published September 2020)

“This leaves tamariki at risk of lethal, costly, and vaccine-preventable and epidemic disease, and the health system in Aotearoa at risk of significant burden.”

The paper called for more resources to allow more Māori health providers to deliver vaccinations, increased workforce numbers to handle immunisation programmes and greater community engagement and data sharing.

The report said over the past two years there had been a dramatic decline in childhood immunisation rates nationwide, with resources diverted to cover the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out.