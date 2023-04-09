West Coast community ‘on a knife edge’ over ongoing flood risk

Drone footage shows full extent of the damage to the Waiho Bridge, near Franz Josef on the West Coast, in March 2019.

Residents in a rural West Coast community are living “on a knife edge” awaiting their fate, four years after floodwaters burst through their prime farming area.

Those charged with deciding their future need to show courage and front the district about its future, dairy farmer Graeme Berry said after Waiho Flat, near Franz Josef, again recently “dodged a bullet” from the Waiho (Waiau) River.

It left him wondering if the authorities were waiting for another big flood to decide their fate – “to let the river go and not pay the people out”.

“Who is liable if anyone gets injured? Someone will get sued for it. I believe it's absolute neglect,” Berry said.

Waiho Flat was today just was vulnerable as it was when the 2019 flood swept through and the local Civil Defence nervously watched the river every time there was more than 50mm of rainfall.

“For the last three years we've been waiting for answers from the Government – what's going to happen with the future of the south side? It's about time our local MP got some balls and sat up and actually worked for us.

“We just need someone to come down and tell us 'yep, we're not going to do anything'. Grow some balls and tell us ... It hasn't gone away.”

Waiho Flat, just a few kilometres west of Franz Josef Glacier township, has about 80 residents. It consists of three dairy units, six dairy support and cattle farms, several tourist accommodation providers, an apiarist, a concrete supplier and two earthworks contractors.

Brendon McMahon/LDR Veteran Waiho Flat farmer Richard Molloy stands on the Milton and Others stop bank, rebuilt after the 2019 flood broke through flooding the airport and farms in the area.

It is also home to the Franz Josef aerodrome and several aero-tourism and helicopter operators.

Berry said everyone had to acknowledge that Cyclone Gabrielle had been a game changer for the Government. But the question mark over the entire Franz Josef area had been known for a long time, including the need to move the township due to the Alpine Fault as found in the regional council-commissioned Tonkin and Taylor report several years ago.

At the same time, planned protection work on the north side would put more pressure on the vulnerable south side by sending the river that way, he said.

Minor protection work repair on the south bank was not happening as it previously would under the old south side rating district. What were simple fixes costing a few thousand dollars had now escalated and would potentially cost more than $1 million to fix, Berry said.

Brendon McMahon/LDR The stop bank alongside State Highway 6 towards Waiho Flat is now several metres high to accommodate the rapidly aggrading Waiho Riverbed.

The West Coast Regional Council was promised $24m of 'shovel ready' money from the Government in 2020 for a protection scheme on both sides of the Waiho.

However, the Government has so far only released $12.5m of funds for work on the north bank, although that work is delayed at the consent stage.

The regional council maintains it has assurances from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment that the rest of the money is ringfenced.

Franz Josef stopbanks ‘not sustainable’ – MP

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff West Coast Tasman MP Damien O’Connor says stopbanks aren’t a long-term solution.

West Coast-Tasman MP Damien O'Connor said responsibility for the future of Waiho Flat residents was with the West Coast Regional Council.

The Government realised the council “doesn't have the resources or capacity” alone to address the future of the Franz Josef township and the Waiho Flat south bank of the Waiho (Waiau) River, he said.

But the $24m floodwall scheme previously approved by the Government for a flood protection scheme did not provide for “a long-term solution for the township or withdrawal from the south side”.

“Clearly, putting stopbanks up is not sustainable for the long-term solution that people can afford. I know the Government is happy to look at it again,” O'Connor said.

James Bell The Waiho River reached more than 8m at Franz Josef during an orange heavy rain warning last year.

However, the Government had yet to sight a “comprehensive solution” designed to secure the entire Franz Josef area, including retreat options.

”If that comprehensive plan had been put to central Government then it would be easy for central Government to help.”

O'Connor, who previously had a tourism operation at the glaciers, said he had refamiliarised himself in a visit to the Waiho Flat area a fortnight ago, though he did not meet any of the landowners.

Supplied A stop bank next to the old Franz Josef dump is at risk during heavy rain.

He repeated his concern that any comprehensive land development on the Waiho Flat should be halted.

“Clearly it would be unwise for anyone to invest on the south side, given it is an area that is prone to flooding.

“I'm not unfamiliar with the area... clearly the next big flood is the challenge that everyone is trying to prepare for.”

The West Coast Regional Council has been approached for comment.