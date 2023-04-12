Does Nelson need priority lanes?

A new bus service launches across the region in August, should priority lanes be installed to make the service better?

Priority lanes – dedicated lanes for buses, trucks, and car-poolers – “aid in reducing congestion and speed up travel times” according to the Waka Kotahi website.

A new regional bus service launches in August and would surely benefit from priority lanes, but the Nelson Future Access project, a plan to address congestion in the city, only has provisions for the lanes in the medium- to long-term – at least 10 years from now.

“Delivering the near-term activities in the recommended programme will lead to early active mode shift and travel time benefits,” said Robyn Elston, Waka Kotahi’s national manager system design.

The first 10 years of the project’s work programme focus on upgrading active transport connections to increase safety for pedestrians and cyclists which encourages people out of their cars by reducing car dependency.

“This should help relieve some congestion challenges,” Elston said. However, Tasman Mayor Tim King thinks priority lanes would be a “huge step forward” for the regional bus service.

“Cities that have invested in faster public transport networks have seen passenger numbers increase accordingly,” he said.

“This is a key recognised solution for the problem of needing to move lots of people during peak commuting times.”

So why the delay in implementing them?

“The timeframes for implementing the [project’s work] programme are timed to match increasing transport demand and provide value for money,” according to Elston.

Nelson City Council’s group manager infrastructure Alec Louverdis tells a similar story, saying that council is investing in “low-cost, low-risk budgets” to increase safety for active transport which aims to reduce congestion.

So cheaper and easier solutions for addressing congestion are being pursued before more expensive projects, like installing priority lanes along Tāhunanui Drive and Waimea Rd.

But this avenue also allows for the Nelson Future Access project to be reassessed over time before those expensive plans are enacted.

Nelson MP Rachel Boyack, who is a member of Parliament’s transport and infrastructure select committee, said it’s not guaranteed that priority lanes will be implemented.

“If we have priority lanes, and it is an if, then I’d love to see them for buses. My view, though, is we really should be making enough of a modal shift that we don’t need the priority lanes.”

Boyack mentioned that people who use buses generally do so with the understanding that their journey will be a little longer than if they take a car.

She also highlighted the other benefits of public transport, like it being cheaper than a car in terms of fuel and maintenance costs, and being able to do other tasks – like reading or sending emails – that you can’t do when driving.

“When we’re making transport choices – if we’re able, not everyone is able to, but if we’re able to – we need to be making a choice that is not only going to benefit us but benefit everybody else.”