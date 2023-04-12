Airport ‘absolutely’ right to plan for runway extension

Air New Zealand board chair, Dame Therese Walsh visited the top of the south last week and visited the company's facilities in Nelson.

Nelson Airport is asking “absolutely the right question” as it pursues plans to extend its runway in the future, according to Air New Zealand board chair Dame Therese Walsh.

The airport is independently pursuing an extended runway to better cater for future sustainable aircraft, which are expected to require longer runways than the airport currently provides, in addition to removing existing payload restrictions and improving safety.

“Sustainability and these next generation of aircraft are coming at us really quickly,” Walsh said.

Air New Zealand is planning to have a commercial demonstrator of a zero-emission aircraft by 2026, while the airline’s fleet of Q300 planes – the aircraft that provides most air travel services to and from Nelson Airport – is due to be replaced in a staged manner from 2030 onwards with more sustainable options.

Walsh said the company doesn’t have “total clarity” on what the replacements will look like because a range of options are being considered, including aircraft which are battery-hybrids or those that run on green hydrogen.

However, that uncertainty regarding aircraft that may only be seven years away meant that airports were trying to adapt to unknown conditions.

“What all of the airports are trying to do is understand what does that mean for the infrastructure and the airport layouts,” she said.

Nelson Airport is seeking the necessary planning approvals to extend the airport's runway in the next 10-15 years.

AIR NZ/Supplied Dame Therese Walsh visited the region with the rest of Air New Zealand's board where they met with key regional stakeholders.

Nelson Airport chief executive Mark Thompson said the airport is committed to contributing to the sustainability of Nelson-Tasman and is in “clear alignment” with Air New Zealand’s pledge to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“Air New Zealand, as our national carrier, is a major player in delivering that mission, so this week’s visit was an important opportunity for us to discuss how we can align our priorities for the ultimate benefit of this region.”

Walsh made her comments during a “very productive” visit to the Top of the South last week with other board members, where they connected with their teams on the ground and met with key regional stakeholders, including Mayor Nick Smith.

“It speaks volumes of Air New Zealand’s commitment to Nelson that its board chair Therese, and its full board, has chosen to visit Nelson,” he said.

Issues like climate change were discussed and Smith believes the region could be an “early starter” for sustainable aircraft once the Q300s begin to be replaced.

“The Nelson to Wellington flights are relatively short-haul trips that are likely to be well-suited to this new generation of aircraft.”

The “critical” recovery of the local tourism industry was also at the forefront of Smith's mind.

“It was great to interact with the directors around what they’re seeing globally, but also in New Zealand about that sector’s recovery.”

Walsh added that even though Nelson Airport has bounced back to pre-Covid numbers of travellers with no sign of letting up, there was still potential for the tourism industry to grow.

Nelson Airport is the second-busiest regional airport for Air New Zealand in the South Island, behind Queenstown, with about 250 flights leaving the region a week.